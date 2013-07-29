Escondido, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/29/2013 -- One of the most difficult challenges with weight loss diets is discovering how to lose excess and embarrassing belly fat that doesn’t seem to respond to normal diet change and exercise alone. To solve this challenge and help clients lose weight fast, Diet Doc’s weight loss diets incorporate naturally powerful hCG injections and enhance them with vitamin B12 to give patients and added boost of energy to burn even more fat throughout the day. Diet Doc’s unique combination of healthy eating plans, prescription diet pills and hCG treatments have helped thousands of patients successfully lose weight and begin leading happier, healthier lives.



hCG, human chorionic gonadotropin, is a naturally occurring hormone, only produced by pregnant women, that was first discovered in the 1950s by researcher A.T.W. Simeons. When Simeons isolated the hCG hormone, he found that it acted as a protective barrier to a growing fetus. Should the mother not have immediate access to food, hCG mobilized excess fatty tissue to provide nutrients to the fetus. During this process, the mother’s muscle mass and structural fat remained untouched. Simeons quickly incorporated hCG into weight loss diets and found that, when used as a fat elimination tool, hCG continued to mobilize excess belly fat but instead of providing that belly fat to the fetus, it effectively flushed it from the patient’s body. The unique makeup of the hCG hormone effectively targets excess fat in hard to reach places, like belly fat and fat under the arms and around the thighs, making hCG a powerful component in the fight against weight gain.



Today, Diet Doc’s hCG weight loss diets continue to use Simeons’ research from the 1950s, but have modernized it with today’s advanced medical and health understanding. In addition to increasing Simeons’ dangerously low calorie requirements, Diet Doc now also offers their clients hCG injections that are enhanced with vitamin B12. Diet Doc understands that reducing the amount of calories consumed during the day is necessary for a successful weight loss diet but that this reduction can also make patient’s tired or experience fatigue. To combat any discomfort a patient may feel, hCG injections utilize the energy boosting properties naturally found in B12 vitamins and provide patients with the drive to continue burning fat and reaching their fat loss goals.



Many patients in New York have shied away from seeking help from weight management professionals to avoid an embarrassing face-to-face visit to a doctor’s office. Diet Doc’s hCG diets can be accessed completely through telemedicine, over the phone or the internet, to provide clients with the tools they need to rid themselves of excess belly fat. After an initial consultation with a Diet Doc physician, clients can order their diet pills, supplements and hCG injections online and receive their treatments in the comfort and privacy of their own home.



Reaching goals set by weight loss diets is something that many people in New York are struggling with so Diet Doc created their hCG diet plans to offer clients an easy and fast solution for getting rid of embarrassing belly fat. Combining the expert advice of weight management coaches with the fat mobilizing power of hCG injections will not only end patients’ constant struggles with weight gain, hCG injections will also allow patients to see fast and effective results.



