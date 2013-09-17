Escondido, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/17/2013 -- As the body ages, fat seems to accumulate in distinct and recognizable areas, such as the belly, underarms, hips, and thighs. Once thought of as simply unsightly and embarrassing, this fat accumulation can be an identifier for much more serious and significant health risks, including heart disease, diabetes, gallbladder disorders and even certain types of cancer. Diet Doc has recently released improved prescription hCG diet plans capable of specifically targeting and burning belly fat, thereby decreasing the risk for the development of serious fat related diseases and conditions.



Prescription hCG was discovered in the 1950s by Dr. A.T.W. Simeons to reduce deposits of abnormal fat by coupling the powerful hormone with 500 calorie per day diet plans. Although patients did successfully lose weight fast, the Simeons hCG diets’ ultra-low calorie regimen posed serious health risks. Today, Diet Doc has modernized and modified Simeons’ original hCG diet by increasing the allowable caloric intake, as well as incorporating a wider range of delicious and healthy food choices to the menu. Prescription hCG administration is medically supervised and prescribed only after a detailed medical evaluation and doctor consultation to assure that this method of fast weight loss is the safest and most effective for each patient.



Based on information obtained during the evaluation and consult, certified nutritionists will then design prescription hCG diet plans that are specific to each patient’s individual medical, lifestyle, and nutritional needs. These diets, high in fiber rich fruits, green leafy vegetables, low in carbohydrates, and rich in essential nutrients, are designed to efficiently fuel the body while simultaneously retaining the patient’s interest, keeping dieters engaged and excited about losing weight. The addition of prescription hCG sends a powerful signal to the brain, forcing the release of old, trapped and stored fat deposits into the bloodstream to be used as the body’s primary energy source. The result is very fast weight loss, typically from the belly, thighs, underarms and hips and without side effects.



With a prescription hCG diet plan from Diet Doc, clients receive involved medical supervision while learning how to lose weight effectively and safely. The hCG diet plan teaches clients how to get the nutrients needed for safe and fast weight loss and how to target harmful belly fat with prescription hCG treatments and a customized nutrition plan. The refined, refurbished, and modernized version of the original hCG diet is clinically designed to help all patients lose belly fat without strenuous exercise. Diet Doc is the leader in prescription only, pure hCG weight loss plans, offering the most comprehensive and successful collection of prescription and non-prescription diet products and services. With the physician designed, individualized nutrition plans that are tailor made for each patient, along with medically supervised administration of prescription hCG, patients are finding it simple to lose dangerous and embarrassing belly fat without strenuous exercise or grueling workouts.



By providing thousands of patients with safe and effective weight loss, as well as a level of service unparalleled by competitors, Diet Doc has become the most trusted and reliable medically supervised prescription diet plan in the country. By utilizing the most current technology, even those that find it difficult to attend a weight loss clinic in Mississippi can lose embarrassing belly fat simply by picking up the phone or logging onto the computer.



Experts agree that losing a little as 10-20 pounds can provide significant positive effects for one’s overall physical, as well as emotional, health. By losing weight in a responsible manner and learning to incorporate healthy food choices with the guidance of specially trained professional fast weight loss experts, dieters are reporting results of five pounds per week and sustaining long term weight maintenance.



Diet Doc Contact Information:



San Diego, CA

(800) 272-0482

Weight-loss(at)Dietdoc(dot)info

http://www.hcgtreatments.com/



Twitter: DietDoc10

Facebook: DietDochcg