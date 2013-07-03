Belly Scarf and Klothe-a-Kid Community Help Donate for a Good Cause

Lutz, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/03/2013 -- On Saturday, July 13th, Klothe-a-Kid Community is having a Zumbathon charity event with the help of Belly Scarf for children in need. Belly Scarf is helping by donating kids hip scarves to help the foundation. Kristi Ballard is a repeat customer and said, "Thank You for helping us donate to "Klothe-a-Kid" Community...we love your Belly Scarves."



Klothe-a-Kid community provides relief to families living in poverty who have an immediate need of clothing, shoes, socks, underwear, coats and other items of necessity. The foundation was started in January 2011 designed to offer some relief to families living in poverty who have an immediate need of clothing, shoes, socks, underwear, coats and other items of necessity.





The charity is strictly supported by donation and volunteers. They take in new and used clothing, food and toiletries and redistribute them to local community as well as many other counties in Kentucky, Indiana and more. The foundation asks, "If you don't have clothing, food, or toiletries to donate, we also take monetary donations and the apply monies where needed."The foundation has moved to a new warehouse on May 1, 2013, which costs around $500/mo plus the monthly utilities. Kristi Ballard is very excited and thankful for this opportunity to be able to expand and function in neat, orderly manner. They do need sponsors and donors to help cover the cost.The foundation's goal is to one day purchase the property and will continue to raise funds to be able to reach that goal. To those who want to donate, Kristi mentions that the funds will be kept in a separate account until we are able to purchase the property.The Zumbathon event is held on July 13th at Cedar Creek Baptist Church in Fern Creek, Kentucky from 8:30 am to 10:30 am. Donations are six dollars per person. She mentions, "Beginners as well as seasoned Zumba enthusiasts are welcome." This is a public event to join Zumba instructors and students from the Louisville, KY area for a fun morning workout an fabulous dood prizes, all for a great cause.There are several ways to donate, Kristi mentions, "If you would like to support us but don't have the money to donate, consider using a Kroger re-loadable shopping card." The donor can go to a Kroger grocery store and add in a dollar amount to the foundation, then shop as usual to purchase groceries, gas and prescriptions. Kroger then donates 4% of your purchase to KAK. Instead of a monetary value, people can also give clothing such as the company, Belly Scarf donated.Belly Scarf offers belly dancing hip scarves to students and instructors of the belly dancing community, Latin fusion dance, Zumba Fitness and other dance workout programs. Belly Scarf is a hand crocheted scarf with 150 coins that jingle and make unique sounds as the person wearing it walks or dance or move their hips.To find our more, go to http://www.BellyScarf.com Zumba Fitness logo is trademark of Zumba Fitness, LLC, used under license.Read the full story at http://www.prweb.com/releases/2013/6/prweb10865147.htm Company: Belly ScarfLocation: Po Box 812, Lutz, FL 33512Press Contact: Vijay Harkishnani, Founder and CEOPress Phone: 1- 800-743-1860Company Website: http://www.BellyScarf.com