Belmont Homes Celebrates Grand Opening at Polo Fields Subdivision

Kingsport, TN -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/06/2012 -- The Citation floor plan offers a butler’s pantry, large flex zone on the second level, spacious master suite, a two- story foyer, butler’s pantry, and energy-efficiency throughout. With four bedrooms and two and a half baths, this home is family ready and economically priced.



Belmont Homes new construction has started in the Polo Fields subdivision as the first phase of an aggressive plan to introduce affordable, appealing and carefully constructed new homes to the Tri-Cities area. Polo Fields will be revitalized with four new homes scheduled for completion by November. Floor plans vary in size and layout with a focus on affordability and livability for today’s families. http://www.kingsportnewhomes.com



“I am delighted to be part of Belmont Homes. After much market research, we discovered a shortage of comfortable, affordable, energy-efficient homes for growing families in the area. Belmont will provide tremendous value and quality of life to our customers.” Said Eric Kistner, Director of Sales and Marketing.



“This is such an exciting time for the company-we see so many opportunities to provide excellent housing in the area. Not just affordable homes, but homes that still have great character, visual appeal, and family friendly layouts.” Stated January Johnson, Sales and Marketing. “The planned homes will offer spacious kitchens, large master suites, flex spaces, walk-in closets, classic exteriors and many other features.”



“We are thrilled to enter the home building marketplace with our new lineup of floor plans and lean building procedures. Belmont Homes is committed to investing in our community and improving the lives of our customers by offering cost-effective housing alternatives.” Darin Karst, CEO.



To learn more about Belmont Homes, visit http://www.kingsportnewhomes.com or contact Eric Kistner at (423) 366-0431 for additional information.