Belmont, NC-based Dana Ratchford Partners With Clean Green Nation

Belmont, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/22/2012 -- Dana Ratchford, a green energy professional from Belmont, North Carolina, has announced her partnership with Clean Green Nation.



Ratchford specializes in a number of different areas when it comes to energy efficiency and environmental protection, and as an authorized partner of Clean Green nation will be able to offer more affordable energy saving products than ever to residents of the Belmont area. Among her interests are the impact of the G.G. Allen Steam Plant and other issues of green living education that she regularly offers her clients, including the benefits associated with North Carolina hydroelectric dams.



“I am very excited to become an authorized partner of Clean Green Nation and help more people get the help they need to live greener, healthier and more energy efficient lifestyles,” Dana says. “It is my mission to make Belmont, North Carolina a greener place each and every day, and residents can all do their part. In doing so, they’ll see personal benefits, as well, such as reduced monthly energy and utility bills. It’s a true win-win situation for everyone involved.



Clean Green Nation is a leading source of green products and services, covering the areas of wind, solar, efficiency, emergency items, batteries and more. It is a trusted resource for everything green, and has a network on authorized partners located across the United States and Canada. In addition to offering high-quality products, the company also aims to help North America as a whole reduce its dependence on foreign sources of energy.



Ratchford is an experienced green professional, and has expertise in solar power, wind power, LED lighting, energy efficient products, green living education and much more. Through her work, she offers outstanding Belmont home weatherization tips.



“Conservation and environmental issues are always my biggest priorities, and I am concerned about how poor policies have left the Catawaba River at risk, for example,” Dana says. “I think it is our responsibility as citizens to do our part, and I am proud to work with Clean Green Nation to make it easier for everyone to live greener and more responsibly for our planet.”



Ratchford will begin her work with Clean Green Nation effective immediately, which will translate into helpful service for local residents. To learn more about energy efficient solutions for your Belmont home or business, please visit http://danar.cleangreennation.com today.