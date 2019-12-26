Belt Press Filter Market in-Depth Research on Market Size, Trends, Emerging Growth Factors and Forecast 2025

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/26/2019 -- There has been a rapid surge in the amount of sludge being produced from various industries such as chemical, water treatment, and mining. Due to implementation of strict regulations on wastewater treatment, management and treatment of these sludges have become important. Belt Press Filter is widely used in the wastewater treatment plants for sludge dewatering. Manufacturers are developing these equipment with high quality stainless steel and are customizing them as per the required needs of the end-user industries.



The Belt Press Filter market has been undergoing a number of product introductions since past few years. One such instance is belt press CPF-Q by a key company, ANDRITZ. This heavy-duty belt filter press is manufactured in a modular design with unique flexibility. Some of the key features of this Belt Press Filter are high throughput, easy to maintain, reliable non-stop operation, and optimized flocculant consumption.



Manufacturers to launch new products to strengthen their presence in the Belt Press Filter market



Some of the key manufacturers operating in the Belt Press Filter market are WesTech Engineering, Inc., FLSmidth, ANDRITZ, Outotec, Compositech Products Manufacturing, Inc., Menardi Filter, Komline-Sanderson, BASIIA Contracting, RPA PROCESS SAS, and EIMCO-K.C.P. Ltd.



Market Segmentation



By Type



? Horizontal Belt Press Filter



? Vertical Belt Press Filter



By Size



? <100 square meters



? 100-200 square meter



? >200 square meters



By Application



? Mineral processing



? Metallurgical ores



? Chemical processing



? Power wastes



? Food processing



As per the analysts, Horizontal Belt Press Filters are anticipated to gain popularity among the manufacturers in the near future as they offer high extraction efficiency, increased production, reduced operating costs, and low cake moisture. Belt Press Filters are extensively deployed to dewater the sludge produced during mineral processes like quarries or mining beneficiation processes. The market has been segregated on the basis of size as <100 square meters, 100-200 square meter, and >200 square meters. The report provides detailed analysis of all the size segments.



By Region



As per the market experts, North America may emerge as a frontrunner in the Belt Press Filter market. The reason being, presence of a number of chemical, pharmaceutical, and food industries in the region, wherein need for proper treatment of sludges is high. Asia Pacific is expected to witness lucrative growth in the coming years. China and India are anticipated to contribute significantly to the regional market growth on account of rapid industrialization and growing need to fulfil the demand from rapidly growing population in these countries.



