Ben Barnes and William Moseley Join Forces for the Blade

Minneapolis, MN -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/23/2013 -- Galatia Films recently Announced the ‘Reclaiming the Blade’ sequel, ‘Sons of Fire’ which will be supported by the Middle-earth Network and both Narnia stars Ben Barnes and William Moseley along with a horde of their fans.



The long awaited sequel to the #1 iTunes Documentary, Reclaiming the Blade, has officially been announced. With the recent launch of their Kickstarter campaign to wrap up the project.



“This second film will have all the excitement of the first film including more great celebrity involvement and the best of the best sword teams, clubs, stunt trainers, blade-smiths and more,” says producer Marshall Wells, also known for working with Galatia Films on the popular webcast, Hobbit in 5.



In addition to exploring further with Hollywood stunt trainers, martial artist, and academic experts, this second documentary will focus on exploring the mysteries of the swordsmiths and their craft in making of real historical blades just as they were created thousands of years ago.



Daniel McNicoll, director of the first Reclaiming the Blade film explains, “Partnering with us this time around on the epic journey will be two great stunt trainers Allen Poppleton and Brian Danner both of whom worked on the Narnia films training actors Ben Barnes and William Moseley, who portrayed both Prince Caspian and Sir Pete respectively from the Chronicles of Narnia series.



With reviews from the New York Post and IGN naming the first film “Epic and grand!” and “Sensational and long overdue!”, it’s no small surprise that it won it’s way to become a #1 iTunes documentary. Produced with the support of The Lord of the Rings special effects team Weta Workshop and The Royal Armories, the movie featured the voice of acclaimed actor John Rhys-Davies and included exclusive insights from Star Wars legend Bob Anderson and Lord of the Rings actors Viggo Mortensen, and Karl Urban.



The Middle-earth Network and Galatia Films are inviting the fans to be a part of production from the very start of the filmmaking process. The project’s Kickstarter page which seeks to wrap the film has some fantastic packages including the inexpensive “Producer’s blog” access for just a $3 donation. Fans will join the production company to gain access to the exclusive film production content not released to the general public. For more information, be sure to visit their Kickstarter page (http://kck.st/13h00Oc) and website (www.reclaimingtheblade.com)



