Ben Franklin Howell Announces New Senior Citizen Discounts

Howell, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/20/2012 -- For most senior citizens, they rely on their savings to live off of which sometimes can put them on a strict budget. So, that is why Ben Franklin Plumbing in Howell, NJ wants to give back to their senior citizens with a new 10% discount on all of their plumbing services. With plumbing services in Monmouth County, they will make it attainable for local seniors to receive emergency services, repairs, or replacements at any time.



As one of the fastest growing franchises in the United States, the plumbing company in Howell is proud to offer 24-hour emergency services along with numerous other plumbing needs. This can be of great use especially with the upcoming winter season. During the winter it is ideal to maintain water heaters, heat pumps, or boilers to be in their best shape before it gets too cold. With these plumbing services in Monmouth County, this will allow senior citizens to live worry free knowing Ben Franklin Howell can provide any service in order for the person to be comfortable in his or her own home.



Violet from Morganville, NJ stated “The first time, we had to pull Benjamin Franklin Plumbing when our hot water heater went out. Usually, I have to wait forever for these things, but this time, no way! They came right away, and they didn't have the part, so they just cleaned it up. Three months later, the same thing happened, and they fixed it. They came right back and gave us a discount because they didn't have the part the time before. We have also had them in to change our kitchen and bathroom sinks, and it was the same thing. They came right away with their big truck with everything on it, and they were able to do the work 1-2-3.”



Furthermore, their senior citizen discount of 10% can give anyone a peace of mind when a problem does occur. The plumbers in Howell, NJ, ultimately perform with the utmost respect and feel that it is important to give back.



About Benjamin Franklin Plumbing

Established in 1984, Benjamin Franklin has become one of the fastest growing plumbing franchises in the United States. They value their customers and make their complete satisfaction their main priority. Located in Howell, NJ they are “The Punctual Plumber” dedicated to serving all residential and commercial customers throughout Monmouth County and Middlesex County.



To learn more visit http://www.benfranklinplumbingmm.com