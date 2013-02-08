Ben Franklin of Pompton Lakes Is Now Offering Discounted Savings on Their Plumbing Services in Hackensack

Pompton Lakes, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/08/2013 -- As a homeowner, a person can come across many different plumbing issues that can pop up at any moment, and usually occur at the most inconvenient time. Even some of the most common ones need the assistance of a licensed plumber. The plumbers in Hackensack from Ben Franklin Plumbing will be able to take a look at any problem, and if it happens to be a major one, they will now take $89 off any plumbing service over $300.



In this tough economy, individuals will take every coupon, discount, or savings they can, especially when it comes to homeowner issues. For those who are struggling with a slow draining sink, this minor slow draining sink could also be the cause of something a lot more major down the piping system that may need the assistance of these Ben Franklin plumbers in Morristown. Ben Franklin Pompton Lakes does not want property owners to worry because they will be able to diagnose if there is something to be concerned of. If so, one will also be able to receive discounts on any plumbing issue or repair of $300 or more.



Whether a main pipe is clogged, a water main breaks outside the home, or water is leaking through the walls of the home, one should call a plumber immediately to prevent any further damage from occurring. Major repairs should be addressed as quickly as possible, especially if a water main breaks in the dead of winter when temperatures are below freezing, causing the water to ice over. Don’t wait any longer for a major plumbing repair and for any heating repair service in Pompton Lakes, NJ contact Benjamin Franklin today.



About Benjamin Franklin

Established in 1984, Benjamin Franklin has become one of the fastest growing plumbing franchises in the United States. The “Punctual Plumber” can rest assure any property owners, both residential and commercial who are experiencing plumbing and heating problems. Ben Franklin Plumbing Pompton Lakes continues to build valuable long lasting relationships with Morristown and Hackensack residents, making their main goal to surpass one’s expectations by getting the job done right the first time.



To learn more visit http://www.benfranklinplumbingnj.com