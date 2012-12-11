Ben Franklin Plumbing Pompton Lakes Now Offering a $99 Drain Cleaning Special

Pompton Lakes, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/11/2012 -- The holidays are one of the busiest times throughout the year not only for family members and friends, but also for plumbers in NJ. With holiday parties and hosting out of town family, a draining system can become overworked with the additional guests in the house. Therefore, the plumbers in Pompton Lakes at Benjamin Franklin Plumbing, are proud to now offer their $99 drain cleaning special.



Both the sewage and draining systems in a home being over run can cause quite a predicament during the holiday season. If one happens to be preparing a large feast to celebrate the joyous season, he or she knows that cleaning up after meals can put some strain on the draining system. If it happens to be a garbage disposal, washing machine, or plumbing system, the Ben Franklin plumbers can aid those with this special drain cleaning discount. To avoid any holiday party disasters, do not dispose of grease down the drain as this can cause major problems for the inside of the plumbing system.



The plumbing company of Pompton Lakes advises host and hostesses to go easy on their garbage disposal and not force down large amounts of leftover food so it has a chance to do its job correctly. The plumbing contractors however, will also be able to assist in any emergency that arises by first diagnosing the issue, followed by quickly resolving it so families do not have to worry.



The plumbers in Pompton Lakes use the latest technology to unclog any drains, and plumbing systems quick and efficiently. Their professionals will be sure that all systems are running smoothly and homeowners are satisfied so they can be on their way to spreading holiday cheer. Don’t fret if there is an emergency drain cleaning issue, the plumbers in NJ will help with this great $99 special.



