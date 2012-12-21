Ben Hur Moving & Storage, Inc. Offers Simple Solutions to Local and Long Distance Storage and Transportation Needs

Chatsworth, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/21/2012 -- Ben Hur has proven itself as a leader in the private and commercial moving industries and is recognized as one of the largest independent, long-distance carriers in the country. The company offers a vast gamut of residential, commercial and automotive moving and storage services to customers seeking a hassle-free way to relocate or store their belongings. Ben Hur also handles en-route pickups and operates its own full-service and self-service storage facilities in Chatsworth, CA.



“Helping people move their possessions is our forte and we aim to provide the best level of service possible to individuals who require our services,” says Dan Segalovitch of Ben Hur Moving & Storage. “We’ve established ourselves as a driving force in the moving industry and will continue to uphold the reputation that we’ve earned for ourselves by illustrating our quality in each and every interaction that we have.”



Since 1991, Ben Hur has met the moving and storage needs of customers in the metropolitan area of Los Angeles, CA. An active member of the American Moving and Storage Association, the largest organization of professional movers in the United States, Ben Hur is also fully insured and licensed to provide customers with peace of mind no matter where they may be moving.



Ben Hur sets itself apart from other relocation companies in California through the comprehensive services that it offers. The company also has a number of qualified staff members at its disposal, including relocation consultants, operations department and packing professionals. Through the experience and expertise of its far reaching professional team, Ben Hur is able to assess and implement unique moving solutions for any and all of its clientele.



“We’re proud of the team that we’ve assembled over the years and do everything that we can to provide insight and support to people who invest their time with us,” says Segalovitch. “No matter what the needs of a client may be, we can assure them that they will be fully assessed as we provide a comprehensive plan to tackle their needs.”



To learn more about Ben Hur Moving & Storage Inc., its services or its wide breadth of resources, please visit http://benhurla.com/.