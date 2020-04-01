Ocean View, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/01/2020 -- Rising demand for advanced dental services coupled with growing need for compact autoclaves is expected to foster bench-top dental autoclaves market growth in the coming years. For the uninitiated, bench-top dental autoclave is a compact sterilization machine that uses high-pressure & high-temperature steam to decontaminate dental instruments like needles and forceps, to name a few.



Currently, various industry players are focusing on innovating these dental steam sterilization machines with an aim to provide a more reliable and efficient way to disinfect dental equipment. Surging need for compatibility & automation in dentistry could play a major role in advancing product demand in the forthcoming years. In addition, a rising shift towards the adoption of dynamic air exclusion procedures and post or pre vacuum mechanism could positively impact market expansion.



Given to the growing inclination towards automating dental instruments, Global Market Insights, Inc., estimates that the bench-top dental autoclaves market may surpass USD 90 million by the year 2025.

The semi-automatic bench-top autoclave is estimated to attain approximately 4.5% CAGR over the predicted timeframe. These products offer various benefits like heat insulation, double-locking door safety system, affordable pricing and silent operation, which are likely to support its application in small clinics.



Besides, these products are very safe and reliable and also offer exceptional quality of work. Moreover, these sterilizers need minimal moving costs and low maintenance. Features like these are anticipated to play a crucial role in expanding the industry outlook.



Based on end-use, dental autoclaves are being used in various industry verticals such as dental laboratories, research/ academic institutes, and dental clinics & hospitals. Out of which, dental laboratories segment is forecasted to show momentous growth and is expected to cross USD 18 million by 2025. Increasing cases of dental disorders and rising need for dental consumables are a few of the significant factors complementing the growth of these laboratories.



Besides, dental laboratories are responsible for developing and manufacturing corrective tools and replacements for natural teeth. They partner with dentists to design, plan and construct dental prosthesis for patients. Thus, growth of this sector may develop product demand in the future. Moreover, stringent case management and infection control standards are being issued by the federal authorities. This could further boost the adoption of autoclaves in dental laboratories.

On the geographical front, North America is projected to offer lucrative opportunities for the regional bench-top dental autoclaves industry. Likewise, the U.S. bench-top dental autoclaves industry is also anticipated to gain more than 1.8% CAGR in the coming years. This growth can be credited to the region's positive initiatives towards educating its population about dental health and rising cases of oral disorders.



The U.S has spent a considerable percentage of its budget on building affordable healthcare facilities for its people. Substantial spending like these could further prove beneficial for industry expansion.



In a move to gain prominence in the global bench-top dental autoclaves market, various companies are trying to step up their efforts by implementing strategic moves like collaborations, partnerships and mergers & acquisitions.



A few of the prominent players leading the industry landscape are Tuttnauer, Antonio Matachana, W&H, Flight Dental systems, Labocon, Fona Dental, Thermo Fisher Scientific and Henry Schein among others.