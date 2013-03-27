Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) Investor Alert: Investigation over Potential Breaches of Fiduciary Duties

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/27/2013 -- An investigation on behalf of current long-term investors of Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) shares over potential breaches of fiduciary duties by certain of its directors and officers in connection certain financial statements was announced.



Investors who are current long-term stockholders in shares of Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail(at)shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm concerns whether certain Benchmark Electronics officers and directors breached their fiduciary duties and caused damage to the company. and its shareholders by potentially failing to implement adequate internal controls.



Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) reported that its annual Total Revenue rose from $2.25 billion in 2011 to $2.46 billion in 2012 and that its respective Net Income increased from $51.96 million to $56.61 million.



The total compensation of certain top officials at Benchmark Electronics, Inc. increased from 2011 to 2012. For instance the President and CEO’s total pay increased from over $1.78 million in 2011 to over $4.16 million in 2012 and the CFO’s total compensation rose from over $1.23 million in 2011 to over $1.46 million in 2012.



Shares of Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) grew from $12.80 per share in June 2012 to as high as $18.08 per share on March 15, 2013.



On March 21, 2013, NYSE:BHE shares closed at $17.81 per share.



