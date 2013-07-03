Benchmark Mortgage Advises on Future Mortgage Rates After Biggest One Week Jump in 26 Years

Woodland Park, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/03/2013 -- The announcement by Ben Bernanke last week led the market to a frenzy involving many key movements including the historic one-week jump in 30-Year fixed loan from 3.93% to 4.46% according to Freddie Mac. The branch manager of Benchmark Mortgage, a company based out of Woodland Park, Colorado that offers various mortgage programs and services, Diane Beaumont has published her analysis on the recent drastic mortgage rate movement and has given her opinion on how rates will pan out in the following week.



Beaumont elaborates how a sudden surge in mortgage rates was expected as soon as the Federal Reserve Chairman announced the decision to reduce the monthly purchase of Treasury Securities & MBS and possible wrap up of the bond buying program by mid-2014. Beaumont further explains that since Quantitative Easing is intended to keep long-term interest rates low, any reduction in QE security purchases will lead to an increase in mortgage rates.



Benchmark Mortgage, which provides various mortgage programs such as the FHA and VA mortgage Colorado area, is one financial company like many others throughout the U.S. that have had numerous interest rate concerned clients. However despite the historic jump, the mortgage rates are only at a 2-year high and are still close to all time low levels.



Diane Beaumont adds even though the mortgage rates increased steeply other indexes such as the NAHB/WF Housing Market Index have shown positive signs for the housing market. The NAHB/WF index surpassed expectations at 52, which was initially predicted at 45. This index represents that the builders are still positive about the real estate market.



The manager of Benchmark Mortgage further informed that numerous house related reports are still to come which will give a clearer picture of the current mortgage scenario. The FHFA Home Prices, the Case-Shiller Home Prices Report and the New Home Sales will be released on Tuesday. Other important reports such as the Gross Domestic Product Report, Chicago Purchasing Managers Index and the Consumer Sentiment Index will also be released in the upcoming week. Beaumont concludes that “the aggressive market sell-off activity last week after the announcement will see a softening in long-term rates over the course of this week.”



