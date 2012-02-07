"Benchmarking Energy Retail Products and Services" Now Available at Fast Market Research

Fast Market Research recommends "Benchmarking Energy Retail Products and Services" from Datamonitor, now available
Williamstown, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/07/2012 -- European energy retailers are experimenting with the propositions for their products and services. Datamonitor's report will give a brief perspective into the challenges, market competition, and innovations in core competency propositions.
Scope
- Analyzes the drivers of product and service diversification among European retail players.
- Explore how European retailers use product and service propositions as customer acquisition and retention tools to counter increased competition.
Report Highlights
Suppliers are developing innovative tariff propositions, such as differential rates with respect to the time of day/season, green tariff plans promoting renewable energy, tariffs that vary depending on the rate of energy consumption, and bonus points and discounts.
Innovations in services include offers providing security, the installation and maintenance of heating devices, energy efficiency services, and non-energy related services.
Reasons to Get this Report
- What types of products are being offered by European energy retailers to provide a unique selling proposition for their customers?
- What types of services are being offered by European energy retailers to enhance their unique selling proposition?
Companies Mentioned in this Report: CMS Energy Corporation, Electricity Supply Board, OAO Gazprom, RWE npower, SPE, Statkraft AS, Vattenfall
