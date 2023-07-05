Beneficial Insects Market Worth $1,630 Million by 2028

Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/05/2023 -- The beneficial insects market is projected to reach USD 1,630 million by 2028, with a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 13.2% during the forecast period. The market is currently valued at USD 877 million in 2023. The growth of the beneficial insects market is attributed to the increasing demand for chemical-free and organic farming practices, leading to a rise in the utilization of beneficial insects.



Beneficial insects play a crucial role in crop protection, especially for fruits and vegetables. These natural predators, such as ladybugs, lacewings, and parasitic wasps, offer an environmentally friendly solution for controlling pests that commonly affect these crops. By introducing beneficial insects into fields, farmers can effectively combat pests like aphids, caterpillars, and whiteflies.



These beneficial insects prey upon pests, reducing their populations and preventing damage to plants. Utilizing beneficial insects for crop protection in fruits and vegetables brings several advantages, including reduced reliance on chemical pesticides, minimized environmental impact, and preservation of beneficial organisms and pollinators. Incorporating these natural pest control agents into agricultural practices promotes sustainable farming, enhances crop quality, and contributes to the long-term health and productivity of the crops.



Crop protection is a significant application for beneficial insects and holds a substantial market share during the forecast period. With increasing concerns about the environmental impact of chemical pesticides and the emergence of resistant pests, farmers are seeking sustainable alternatives to protect their crops. Beneficial insects, such as parasitic wasps, predatory beetles, and hoverflies, offer a natural and effective solution. These beneficial allies prey upon harmful pests like aphids, caterpillars, and mealybugs, preventing their populations from reaching damaging levels.



By integrating these biological control agents into crop protection strategies, farmers can reduce their reliance on synthetic pesticides, minimize chemical residues, and maintain the ecological balance of their fields. The use of beneficial insects not only improves yields and crop quality but also promotes the long-term sustainability of agricultural systems. As awareness grows and the demand for environmentally friendly farming practices continues to rise, the market share of beneficial insects in crop protection is expected to expand, leading the way towards a more resilient and profitable agricultural industry.



During the forecast period, the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to contribute significantly to the growth of the beneficial insects market. The region is witnessing a surge in demand for beneficial insects, driven by the increasing recognition of their role in sustainable agriculture. As countries in the region focus on enhancing food security and reducing the environmental impact of conventional farming practices, the adoption of biological control measures is gaining momentum. Beneficial insects, including parasitoids, predators, and pathogens, provide a natural and eco-friendly solution for pest management, reducing the dependence on chemical pesticides.



The rising demand for organic and pesticide-free produce, coupled with an increased awareness of the importance of biodiversity conservation, has fueled the interest in these beneficial allies. By incorporating them into integrated pest management (IPM) programs, farmers can effectively combat pests while preserving the ecological balance of their agricultural systems. With its diverse agricultural landscape, the Asia-Pacific region is witnessing a shift towards sustainable practices, and the demand for beneficial insects is expected to continue rising as more farmers recognize their immense potential in achieving better production and ecological harmony.



Key players in the beneficial insects market include Applied Bionomics Ltd (Canada), Biobest Group NV (Belgium), Bioline AgroSciences Ltd (UK), Fargro Limited (UK), Andermatt Group AG (Switzerland), ARBICO Organics (US), BioBee Ltd (Israel), BIONEMA (UK), Koppert (Netherlands), Tip Top Bio-Control (US), Evergreen Growers Supply,



Agriculture Drones Market by Offering (Hardware, Software and Services), Components, Payload Capacity, Medium-weight drones, Heavy-weight drones, Farming Environment, Application, Farm Produce, Range, Farm Size and Region - Global Forecast to 2028



