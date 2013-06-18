Benefits and How Long to Take This Supplement for Effective Weight Loss

Kingston, Jamaica -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/18/2013 -- Garcinia Cambogia is a relatively small fruit that is indigenous to south Asia where people from that region have been using the fruit for years in order to maintain healthy weights. The effects of the fruit to reduce weight were noticed by health scientists who researched further on the effectiveness of the fruit to help in weight loss. The researches found out that amongst the fruit's ingredient is Hydroxycitric Acid (HCA) which has the capability of helping the body burn the excess fats. The findings motivated the scientists to modify the fruit in a way that it can be readily taken as a supplement without it losing its weight loss ability.



Benefits of Garcinia Cambogia



Garcinia Cambogia has been developed into a weight loss supplement and is growing in popularity among people who would like to lose the excess weight or maintain their healthy bodies. This is mainly attributed to fact that the supplement is all natural thus reducing the risk of side effects. Furthermore, there are various benefits that have facilitated the popularity of the supplement which include:



- It helps in reducing intake of calories

- It manages appetite by making users feel full after small meals consequently reducing the risk of overeating

- It has ingredients that inhibit production of fat by the body

- Supports healthy levels of serotonin

- Facilitates healthy levels of cholesterol

- And Helps in managing Body Mass Index (BMI)



These benefits of garcinia cambogia amongst others are some of the things that have attracted more people to use the supplement in their pursuit of losing the extra weight.



How Long Should A Person Take Garcinia Cambogia



One of the most important things that one should ensure so as to have the desired results while taking Garcinia Cambogia is using the right quantities and for the appropriate period. The recommended dosage of the supplement is fifteen hundreds milligrams per serving which is equals to three vegetarian capsules.



This should be consumed between 30-60 minutes before meals and should be taken three times a day. The effect of the supplement is noticed within a short time especially when combined with other healthy activities such as exercises and eating a balance diet. But the recommended period where the user of the supplement will be able to see optimum results is six to eight weeks.



This is mainly because the supplement is natural and hence needs some time to blend with the body and produce the desired results. The six to eight weeks period is also ideal since it allows the body to naturally lose the excessive fats hence making the loss permanent.



