Benefits and Truth About Superfoods

Miami, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/02/2013 -- “Superfood” is the current buzzword used by many nutrition or wellness professionals to describe certain foods rumored to offer “super” health or nutritional benefits. While the term cannot be used on food packaging, many foods are referred to as “super” by health professionals and the media, stirring up the public’s curiosity regarding their benefits and health value.



Superfoods generally include those with high antioxidant content or those rich in omega-3 fatty acids. Often times lists of super foods will include new or unusual fruits and vegetables, such as Goji or Acai berries that come not only with benefits but with a sticker price to match their rarity.



There are no definitive answers to prove the benefit of any specific superfood. Various studies have shown there are benefits to consuming antioxidants, but conflicting information states too much of the nutrient can be harmful. Many times the benefits of a superfood only manifests when consumed in vast quantities. An example of this is garlic, which is said to reduce cholesterol and blood pressure, but in laboratory studies participants had to consume the equivalent of 28 cloves of garlic per day to get the benefit. This is simply not feasible.



While discussion of superfoods by nutritionists and the media can open the public’s eyes to different fruits and vegetables out there, what it should drive home is the importance of a balanced diet rich in fruits, vegetables, carbohydrates and protein. Consuming vast quantities of superfoods may provide a person with the one benefit it claims to offer, but could cause other problems by interrupting the natural balance the body craves. The best key to a healthy life is a variety of fruits, vegetables and other healthy foods that provide one with a balanced diet.



About Expert Brand

Expert Performance is a vertically integrated manufacturer of Performance Apparel. We have been making products both domestically and overseas for more than twenty years. Expert has been a leading innovator in the design and development of smart fabric technology to create and manufacture fashionable, high quality, functional garments for the active lifestyle, athletic, and sportswear markets. Our line of basic and specialty products cater to the needs of distributors, decorators, and retailers. We are proud to offer profitable opportunities to you, our partner.



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Media Contact

Adam Heimann

Director of Marketing / Media & PR

(786)266-9555

adam@expertbrand.com