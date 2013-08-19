Benefits of a Good Women's Walking Shoe Discussed at New Review and Info Website

Tempe, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/19/2013 -- Choosing a good walking shoe that equals an effective and comfortable exercise experience can be confusing, which is why WomensWalkingShoeReview.com has started a new website that discusses the benefits of a good womens walking shoe along with shoe reviews.



What is the difference between walking shoes and running shoes? Does it really make a difference to use running shoes for a walking workout? Actually, the difference is important. www.womenswalkingshoereview.com has begun publishing educational articles on the importance and health impacts of selecting a shoe that is specifically engineered for the act and motions of walking, along with in depth reviews on the best walking shoes for women. These articles are aimed to educate women on the engineering behind shoes that are specifically designed for walking as well as help walkers make a well-rounded decision when it comes to purchasing their next pair of walking shoes.



The website reviews its top three picks for athletic shoes tailored to walking. Site owner, Sally knows that avid walkers traverse all types of terrain and she also reviews shoes that are designed to be waterproof or tackle the trail. As she says on the website, “Waterproof shoes are designed to take you through urban puddles and streamed backwoods with ease and come in a variety of styles to choose from. A water proof walking shoe is far more durable than regular walking shoe and is designed to protect your feet and ankles from infection and injury.”



In addition, the site includes articles and tips on getting the most of a walking workout. Readers will find tips on the proper way to walk for weight loss, speed walking techniques and more. Readers who find they are looking for more information on how to combine their overall health plan with walking are invited to subscribe to the site owner’s newsletters that are full of healthy recipes, walking tips, and other health related issues.



About Women’s Walking Shoe Review

Women’s Walking Shoe review is a new website dedicated to educating women who walk on the importance of selecting the correct type of shoe that specifically engineered for walking. It provides educational articles, informative tips, and in depth reviews of the top walking shoes and products on the market. This site aims to allow women to make educated, informed purchases so that their health and body are not at risk because they used the wrong type of shoe for the wrong activity. For more information, visit http://womenswalkingshoereview.com.