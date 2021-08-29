Benefits of Digitisation Innovation in Supply Chain Markets

Hong Kong, China -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/29/2021 -- Digitisation has a lot to offer when it comes to innovation in supply chain markets. From improvements to speed and transparency to minimising costs and increasing efficiency there are many benefits for business in investing in a digital upgrade. While initially met with some resistance, digitisation is now a driving force, in particular because of the huge savings that are possible - one recent survey found, for example, that switching to an automated system, rather than relying on manual invoice entering, could generate savings of $600,000 a year. The same survey identified that 95% of manufacturing companies have now started the journey of digitising key processes, including purchase order engagement activity and sending invoices to customers. Among the opportunities highlighted as a beneficial result of digitising essential internal functions was being able to increase cash forecasting frequency, with businesses moving from a monthly cash forecasting process to a weekly one.



As a leading specialist recruiter for the end-to-end supply chain process, DSJ Global is a firm with one eye on innovation in supply chain markets, whether that relates to digitisation or other areas. The firm has been working in this sector since 2008 and has built up a wealth of expertise and experience as well as key connections across the sector and a database of more than a million mid-to-senior professionals. The firm's areas of expertise extend from supply chain to procurement, technical operations and logistics across the Asia Pacific region and also internationally. A combination of permanent, contract and multi-hire solutions create options for businesses looking to hire for innovation, agility and growth, as well as individuals who are keen to take a career-defining next step. The team at DSJ Global works with organisations across industries, from agile start-ups seeking out constant innovation in supply chain markets to large, well established global brands looking to evolve.



Talent is a critical factor in the success of any business and this is something that the firm recognises internally too. DSJ Global invests heavily in its own people, providing consultants with ongoing training, as well as best-in-class recruitment technology and strategies to work with every day. This has ensured that the firm is able to remain flexible and continue to deliver for individuals and companies, even during the pandemic conditions of the past year. Alongside in-depth expertise in Asia Pacific, DSJ Global is part of a 750+ global workforce, adding a valuable international dimension to its networks and experience. Plus, DSJ Global is the go-to recruitment partner of choice to hundreds of world-leading companies as a member of the Phaidon International group. As innovation in supply chain markets continues to build, the demand for talent increases - there are now many roles available via DSJ Global Asia Pacific including Commodity Sourcing Head, Logistics Specialist and Supply Chain and Operations Manager.



"Like many sectors, 2020 marked a defining moment for recruitment. Challenged by uncertainty, but unwavering in our commitment to our clients, we enter 2021 with a sense of duty to clients and candidates", commented Andrew McNeilis, Managing Director at DSJ Global. He went onto say, "as we reflect on the challenges of virtually securing and retaining talent, we're inspired by a team who have demonstrated a remarkable ability to adapt and continue to help all our clients secure top talent on a global scale."



About DSJ Global HK

DSJ Global HK is transforming the process of recruitment to make it more agile and adaptable to the challenges that businesses in the logistics and supply chain industry face today