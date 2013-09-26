Benefits of Exercise and Kidney Health

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/26/2013 -- It is estimated that 30 million adults suffer from chronic kidney disease, and many more are at risk of developing it. Health conditions such as type 2 diabetes, heart disease, and high blood pressure contribute to the rise. However, new studies show that a regular fitness routine can assist in preventing kidney problems, and can help those already suffering resolve their issues.



The body is equipped with two kidneys that are responsible for filtering out waste. Once the waste is removed, protein and red blood cells are returned to the blood stream to continue their move through the body.



The National Kidney Foundation stated that exercise benefits those with kidney issues by improving muscle function, reducing blood pressure, and helping to maintain a healthy body weight. Improved sleep and lower cholesterol were also cited as reasons for improved kidney health as a result of physical activity.



Study leader Mathew Sorenson of the University of Washington School of Medicine explained “Every little bit [of exercise] makes a difference. The intensity doesn’t matter – just getting the exercise does.” This offers some support for those who are aging or challenged by other health issues to continue trying to become physically active.



When becoming physically active, most also tend to adopt healthier eating habits, which also affect diet, sodium intake, and allows the bones to retain more calcium. All of these, and the increased water intake of those who exercise can also assist in improving kidney health.



The benefits of a healthy lifestyle, which includes physical activity and a balanced diet, cannot be understated. The reduced risk of various diseases and improved mental condition of exercisers is all the more reason to get up and move around, even if it is just a little bit. As said by Dr. Sorenson, the movement and exercise matters more than the intensity.



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