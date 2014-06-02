Benefits of Green Building: Spinnaker Group

Weston, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/02/2014 -- The United States Environmental Protection Agency has reported that industries and construction companies generate 136 million tons of construction and demolition waste every year. Buildings utilize almost one-half of the energy consumption, one-sixth of fresh water, and a quarter of all the harvested wood.



Millions of people are suffering from asthma, which is usually triggered by the indoor pollutants found in the non-green buildings. Green buildings, on the other hand can avoid many of these problems with a healthy ventilation system and by the use of non-toxic building materials. The cost of sustainable materials and products is dropping; and hence building green is actually the most cost-effective way for construction.



The Spinnaker Group is in complete compliance with the United States Green Building Council whose mission is to fully transform the way buildings and communities are designed, built and operated, hence enabling a healthy and prosperous environment which improves the quality of life of the people.



Architects and builders all across the globe would have the same opinion over smart and sustainable buildings which are increasing in popularity and have become a necessity for the present generation.



Green Buildings not only provide immense benefits to the safety and health of occupants but also to the community and the environment. These benefits include reduced environmental impact through conservation of resources and materials, increase in efficiency of heating and cooling systems, reduction in operating and utility costs, daylight access and enhancement of health and comfort of the occupant. For further details, you can log on to thespinnakergroupinc.com.



About The Spinnaker Group

The Spinnaker Group in Florida has completed many prestigious projects by providing cost effective buildings for diverse clients and thereby has become a pioneer in promoting the green concept. On thespinnakergroupinc.com you will find that it has designed over 160 LEED projects till now.