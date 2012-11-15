Benefits of HCG Diet Plans from hcgsaves.com

Camilus, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/15/2012 -- The HCG diet plan can be used by people who are interested in losing weight and getting their body back to shape without putting in too much effort. But before they opt for this diet plan, they certainly need to know more about this plan, it’s benefits as well as disadvantages.



HCG stands for the human chorionic gonadotropin. It is a hormone that is produced by the placenta in women when they are pregnant. People usually test for the HCG when they are trying to determine if a woman is pregnant or not. In fact, this is why this hormone is known as the pregnancy hormone.



Now that one knows what HCG is, they need to know why it is important to the weight loss world and how it can help people lose weight if they follow the HCG diet. This hormone is important because it maintains the corpus luteum of pregnant women. The corpus luteum is nothing but the endocrine structure that releases progesterone in women. This is a crucial process during pregnancy because it is important in the formation of the placenta and maintenance of the nutritional value of the placenta as well.



All these nutritional details make the HCG diet really successful in making sure that people lose weight. This diet is probably one of the most effective ones to date and thousands of people turn to it on a daily basis. There are many people who have undergone the HCG diet who have also reported a weight loss of around half to one pound a day! Even though this is a hormone that is just present during pregnancy, it can also be introduce to induce weight loss among people.



Those who undergo the HCG diet will also find that they will not gain the weight that they have lost even after they have stopped the diet. This diet, started by Dr Simeons has become quite popular among the masses. It is administered and presented in the body with the help of the injection. It is possible for people to lose more weight if they just follow a very low calorie diet along with the HCG injections.



