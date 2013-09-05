Benefits of Purchasing Disneyland Vacation Package

Anaheim, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/05/2013 -- It is the dream of every child to go to Disneyland at least once in their lifetime. Thanks to the cheap Southern City Pass , better known as the Southern California CityPass, you can make their dream come true without going bankrupt. The cheap Southern City Pass which is easily available online gives the privilege of visiting different tourist locations in an affordable and economical way. The cheap Southern City Pass includes tours to Disneyland, SeaWorld San Diego and also the Universal Studios Hollywood.



What’s In It for You?

Well, for starters, you get amazing discounts on your passes. For instance, you get Discount Disneyland tickets along with your Southern California CityPass. The Discount Disneyland tickets give you the flexibility to take an extensive tour of Disneyland and enjoy all the attractions of the wonderland. Most importantly, Discount Disneyland tickets are the best way to make your child’s dream come true.



The Southern California CityPass includes all the main attractions of California and San Diego. With the cheap Disneyland Tickets , you get unlimited access to Disneyland for 3 days. The cheap Disneyland Tickets also give you access to Disneyland California Adventure Park. The cheap Disneyland Tickets are valid for 13 days after the first use.



And why should you leave behind the joy of an exquisite Hollywood experience and the mesmerizing beauty of marine life? With your Southern California CityPass, you also get cheap Universal Studios Tickets and cheap SeaWorld tickets . With the help of these cheap Universal Studios Tickets and cheap SeaWorld tickets, you can spend an entire day at these places and create the memories that you will cherish forever. The cheap Universal Studios Tickets and cheap SeaWorld tickets also save you the expense and hassle of buying individual tickets to your favorite sites.



The Cherry-on-Top

Apart from saving a considerable sum of money, the Southern California CityPass also gives you some additional benefits like the Magic Morning. The Magic Morning feature gives you the exclusive access to some selected attractions in Disneyland Park before they are opened for the general public. When it comes to your favorite rides, waiting in a long queue is very exasperating. So make the best of the Magic Morning and be the first to enjoy those rides and when you have had your fill, you can just walk past the general queue with a ‘been-there-done-that’ smile on your face.



Contact:

Name: Lance Nguyen

Phone 626 869 8648

Addres: Anaheim, CA

Email: Cheapthemeparks@gmail.com

Url: http://www.cheapthemeparks.com