Benefits of Raspberry Ketone Go Beyond Weight Loss

Orlando, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/15/2013 -- Extracted from red raspberries, raspberry ketone benefits people not only in terms of weight loss and cosmetics, but also in regard to health and overall wellness.



Raspberry ketone is one of the most popular weight loss supplements available today, and certainly lives up to the hype and review by the celebrated Dr. Oz. It indeed promotes fast and natural weight loss by triggering the release of the hormone adiponectin. This hormone helps people lose weight quickly by speeding up their metabolism. Or rather, in the words of Dr. Oz, it tricks the body into thinking that it is thin. Sure, the weight loss supplement has proven its efficacy in weight loss, but its benefits go beyond simply that.



Another notable benefit of raspberry ketone is that it increases leptin sensitivity which addresses obesity, a condition that can lead to serious health issues. Leptin is a hormone that signals the brain when the fat cells have enough sugar to perform various functions, and sufficient levels of this hormone helps keep people from overeating. However, people may suffer from leptin resistance, and when this happens, the brain does not receive the said signal. As a result, they tend to overeat. Obese people typically have high levels of the hormone but may be resistant to it, but with supplementation their leptin sensitivity increases. As a result, their appetite and food cravings are suppressed, helping them lose weight healthily and safely.



Furthermore, raspberry ketone helps maintain cardiovascular health. As mentioned, it can help increase the levels of adiponectin in the body. In addition to promoting weight loss, this hormone has also been found to promote cardiovascular health through its anti-inflammatory and anti-oxidative activities in both cardiac and vascular cells.



“Raspberry Ketone Ultra delivers what it promises. It curbs my appetite and prevents me from eating in between meals. After two weeks, I have lost 5 pounds and feel positive I will reach my weight loss goal. The capsules are easy to swallow and even have a hint of raspberry flavor. I have felt no side-effects and plan to order this product again.” – David B, Raspberry Ketone Ultra user



About Choice Nutrition Supplements

Choice Nutrition Supplements is one of the top producers of 100% natural health products which are made to aid in promoting healthy lifestyles by preventing illness and improving the body’s vital functions. Choice Nutrition Supplements only uses highly efficient, safe and natural ingredients in order to assure optimum health. Choice Nutrition Supplements is dedicated to providing its customers not only dietary supplements, but information that is geared toward living longer, healthier and happier lives.



For further information please contact:

Scott Hayes

321-972-3932

pr@choicenutritionsupplements.com

http://choicenutritionsupplements.com