Benefits of Rowing Exercises

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/04/2013 -- Aside from watching the sport during the Olympics, or briefly examining the rowing machines at a local gym, many do not consider rowing as an activity they could add to their workout routine. However, trainers suggest those struggling with a plateau or looking for new training methods should try rowing and reap the numerous benefits it has to offer.



U.S. Rowing, the administrative organization for the sport in America, cites rowing as one of the few total body exercises. The lower body is heavily utilized through the movements as the quadriceps, hamstrings, and gluteal muscles must all work together to allow hip and knee extension to continue moving forward. In addition to the legs, the upper body must utilize the largest muscle groups in the back and chest to coordinate the rowing motion and increase momentum. Abdominals are engaged as the rower pushes back to prevent the body from pulling into a flexed position.



In addition to being a full body workout, rowing is also a low impact activity. The machine allows for smooth movement and resistance adjustment to suit various fitness levels. Being in a seated position refrains from putting any impact on the joints, and the movements themselves assist in increasing flexibility by requiring full extension of the joints and muscles during periods of the movement.



By allowing the person to adjust resistance, rowing is an exercise suitable for all ages and fitness levels. The rhythmic movement increases both endurance and cardiovascular health without adding impact and strain from other activities. Many lakes and rivers offer rowing classes, and the machines can be found in most athletic clubs. Overall, rowing is a user friendly workout that provides total body conditioning and can help a person either get started on an exercise program, or break through a plateau they’ve been struggling with.



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