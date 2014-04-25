Benefits of Using Smart HVAC Controls in Different Industry Worth $26.60 Billion by 2020

Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/25/2014 -- According to a new market research report of “Smart HVAC Controls Market by product type (Temperature, Ventilation, Humidity, Integrated), Components (Sensors, Controlled devices, Smart Vents), Application (Residential, Commercial), Operation & Geography - Analysis & Forecast to 2014 - 2020”, published by MarketsandMarkets, the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.22% from 2014 to 2020, and reach $26.60 Billion in 2020.



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The Smart HVAC controls (heating, ventilation and air conditioning) are a necessary approach in the HVAC market to reduce the energy consumption. In various countries, regulations require that the buildings should have smart heating and cooling systems to make them more energy efficient. In addition, old buildings show high level of inefficiency as they contribute considerable amount of CO2 emission to climate change. Energy efficiency is one of the key concerns in almost every segment of the ecosystem whether it’s for new building construction or for the renovated building. Smart HVAC Controls essentially uses Direct Digital Controls (DDC) with the HVAC system implemented with Variable Air Volume (VAV), Air-Handling Units (AHUs), and optimum utilization techniques like Demand Control Ventilation (DCV). These modern techniques can be extended with smart devices such as a smart thermostat or a trends monitoring tool, which can analyze past data and forecast the energy requirement. The combined setup of smart HVAC controls aims to make human life easier and comfortable.



The exponential rise in the number of connected devices in the Internet of things (IOT) and adoption of internet in the emerging geographies, along with the world of connected living is helping the Smart HVAC controls market to grow. Cloud based software solution is also being provided by various companies for controlling the HVAC system. It’s a web based monitoring tool which only need an internet connection and browser to control and monitor theentireHVAC system from any location.Companies such as Carrier (U.S.), Honeywell (U.S.) and Trane (U.S.) have Smart HVAC controls with web based solution. Communications protocols are also important in the web-space, BACNet and LonWorks are getting accepted by many OEM’s, which is considered as the positive outlook in terms of standardization of wireless Smart HVAC Controls.



The Smart HVAC controls Market by product type (Temperature, Ventilation, Humidity, Integrated), Components (Sensors, Controlled devices, Smart Vents), Application (Residential, Commercial), Operation & Geography – Analysis & Forecast (2014-2020)



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Smart HVAC controls are intelligent devices, which are considered the decision makers of the HVAC system. These devices give command to the heat pump for temperature control and control the flow of air. It also defines the temperature to be set according to the weather condition outside the building environment and communicate with the user accordingly the cost effectiveness of the system in terms of energy usage. When a conventional HVAC controls is equipped with decision making capability, it is termed as a Smart HVAC Controls. Benefits of using Smart HVAC Controls over the pneumatic controllers are convenience, cost effectiveness and energy saving.



Smart HVAC Controls available in the market requires an external agent to integrate in the homes or buildings; however, smart thermostats developed by Nest Labs (U.S.) can be easily implemented in any HVAC controls systems. Nest Labs (U.S.), is an ultra-modern innovative company recently acquired by Google Inc. (U.S.), which manufactures temperature-controlling device named as ‘Learning Thermostat’. These sensor-driven, programmable, Wi-Fi enabled, self-learning thermostats actually learn from the household habits, and accordingly adjust and rearrange the heating and cooling to the personal schedule of the user. Learning thermostat along with the development of Internet of things (IOT) is expected to boost the smart HVAC controls market.



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The Smart HVAC Controls is working to control the simple as well as some of the most complicated processes involved in the HVAC system monitoring, controlling, and analysis of usage. The use of offers several advantages, which include reduction of cost, increased energy efficiency, and enhanced safety effectiveness. It has become an important aspect, as most of the industrial and residential HVAC implementation is on a large scale where the concept of modular approach is a way to reduce work force as well as cost. Implementation of Smart HVAC Controls with latest communication protocols also helps in controlling and maintaining the geographically non-integrated HVAC control systems.



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