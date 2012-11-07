Benefits Offered from Extra Work This Winter with an Innovative and Free New Service for Trades

Paris, France -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/07/2012 -- It has been a tough 12 months for trade professionals with the number of sales dropping, especially in the replacement boiler and solar panel industries.



To give the home improvements industry the desperate boost it needs, a brand new website has been launched to connect consumers with vetted and accredited companies.



FixMyHome offers the perfect place to ensure you never run dry of new customers and keep that appointments book topped up over the winter period and beyond. Whether your company deals in solar panels, replacement boilers, new windows, conservatories, or a whole host of other home improvements, FixMyHome can supply you with regular consumer inquiries at no cost.



If you’re fed up of expensive advertising bringing in a low return and your business has been hit by the recession, then FixMyHome has been designed exactly for you.



Consumers use the service to post their home improvements project and can even contact reputable companies directly if they like what they see.



The service differs from other consumer matching services in the UK because it’s absolutely free. You don’t pay a penny for any customer enquiry, enabling you to do what you do best; make the sale.



By signing up to FixMyHome you’ll be asked to supply company information such as accreditation's and a portfolio of work. It’s advised to take care throughout the registration because this is the information consumers visiting the site will see.



With extensive information and a range of photos to showcase, you’ll be going one step further to securing consumer trust in your abilities and professionalism.



FixMyHome sets itself apart from other consumer matching services because it’s 100% free for all members. There’s no cost for every customer acquisition, giving you the chance to pick and choose the extra work you want in your area, with no risk.



Instead, a points system allows customers to quickly view your credentials, whilst reading consumer feedback and taking a look at your extensive portfolio of work. Points are earned by a number of means and to start with, you simply need to submit your specialist products and services.



Even more exciting still, with FixMyHome there’s no limit to the number of consumers you can contact and book appointments with. The service aims to ensure you’re never short of work in the challenging economic times ahead.



No sign-up fees, no monthly, quarterly or annual subscriptions and no hassle. The new FixMyHome service offers extra work at your fingertips.



You can take a look at www.fixmyhome.org.uk today and see if you could benefit from an unlimited supply of inquiries.



Louisa Berkane

info@fixmyhome.org.uk