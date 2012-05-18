Benic Enterprises Wins With Champion Racing Oil

Clinton, MO -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/18/2012 -- Founded in 1998, Benic Enterprises is capable of bringing many years of experience and thrives on helping motivated and successful race teams. The man behind the name, Scott Benic, is a Triple Crown winning crew chief, capturing the Sprint Car title in 2005, the Silver Crown championship in 2008, and the Midget title in 2009. Benic Enterprises offers a full range of services from individual parts to a complete race program for you. Contact them at http://www.benicenterprises.com



Champion Brands, celebrating its 55th year as an industry leader, develops synthetic motor oils for the racing, diesel, classic, vintage, hot rod, muscle car, and the engine builder markets. They manufacture numerous multi-viscosity motor oils with high zinc and phosphorous formulas designed to deliver the correct balance of chemistry to protect vintage and high performance engines, especially those using flat tappet roller cams operating at high RPM's and requiring high-pressure valve springs.



These “purpose-built” lubricant products contain Champion’s proprietary TVS® (Thermal Viscosity Stabilizer) which extends oil film capacity for better protection at high temperatures. The Champion oils also contain special lubricity modifiers to reduce friction, and unlock the full potential of any engine by providing increased compression, horsepower and torque.



Champion Racing Catalogs are free and available in print upon request or can also be viewed online or downloaded in Adobe® PDF format at http://www.championsusechampion.com/catalog



About Champion Brands, LLC

Champion Brands, LLC, is a globally recognized industry leader in specialty lubricants for over 55 years. Champion also produces and blends over 300 products including fuel, oil, engine additives, and lubricants for the racing, automotive, heavy truck, agricultural, industrial, and specialty markets. For more information contact your nearest Champion Distributor, or call Champion at 800-821-5693. Champion Brands, LLC; 1001 Golden Drive, Clinton, MO, 64735 or go to http://www.championsusechampion.com