Harrisburg, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/22/2020 -- Global Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia (BPH) Treatment Devices And Equipment Market Size, Status And Forecast 2020-2026



The benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH) treatment devices and equipment market consists of sales of benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH) treatment devices and equipment and related services. Benign prostatic hyperplasia or benign prostatic hypertrophy is a condition of an enlarged prostate gland which causes blockade of urethra, the tube that carries urine from the bladder. The market is segmented into resectoscopes, radiofrequency ablation device, urology lasers, prostatic stents and implants.



The global benign prostatic hyperplasia (bph) treatment devices and equipment market was valued at about $0.9 billion in 2018 and is expected to grow to $1.13 billion at a CAGR of 5.9% through 2022.



Major players in the market are Karl Storz, Lumenis, Olympus, Urologix and Boston scientific Inc.



Inquire here to avail discount on this report:



https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/05072013630/benign-prostatic-hyperplasia-bph-treatment-devices-and-equipment-global-market-report-2020-including-1-by-product-resectoscopes-radiofrequency-ablation-device-urology-lasers-prostatic-stents-implants-2-by-end-user-hospitals-ambulatory-surgical-centres-asc-clinics-home-3-by-procedure-type-transurethral-needle-ablation-tuna-transurethral-resection-of-prostate-turp-transurethral-incision-of-prostate-tuip-transurethral-microwave-thermotherapy-tumt-laser-surgery-others-covering-karl-storz-lumenis-olympus-urologix-boston-scientific-inc/inquiry?source=Releaswire&Mode=54



Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia (BPH) also called Prostate Gland Enlargement (PGE), is a condition where patient suffers from uncomfortable urinary symptoms. Due to rising prevalence of Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia (BPH), demand for the BPH treatment devices and equipment's is on a steady rise as the number of BPH cases increases the demand for devices will also increase. For example, in the USA by 2018, more than 8 million men are suffering from Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia (BPH) and globally around 22 million men have been diagnosed with moderate to severe symptoms of BPH. Therefore, with number of BPH cases on the steady rise, the demand for BPH treatment devices and equipment is also expected to grow.



The side effects suffered by the patients after a BPH procedure is one of the major restraints for BPH device and equipment market. For example, most common side effects of a BPH surgery includes, urinary incontinence, discomfort during urination and difficulty in completely emptying the bladder. The patients suffering from BPH does not prefer surgical procedures (till the stage it can be avoided) due to these side effects, therefore decreasing the demand of surgical procedures, which in turn limits the demand for devices used by end users like hospitals, clinics and ambulatory surgical centers.



Prostatic Astery Embolization (PAE) is one of the latest developments in the market for Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia (BPH) treatment device and equipment. PAE is a minimally invasive treatment that assists in reducing the symptoms observed in urinary tract. The PAE procedure is done using X-rays and other advanced imaging to observe the tumor inside the body and accordingly treat it without any surgery. This technique results in reduced complication in the treatment of BPH and thus is said to be a major development in the market of BPH treatment. Leading companies such as Boston scientifics, UNC healthcare, and Spire healthcare have been investing in the market for PAE.



Product recall is a process of retrieving all faulty and defective products that have been sold or are available in the market. When a company recalls a product from the market, the company bears all the cost of fixing the defective product and cost of replacement. This cost of replacement for large companies can go up to multi-million dollar, hence restraining the growth of the company and for the whole market as well. Product recall is one of the major hurdles for any market, Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia (BPH) Treatment Devices and Equipment market is no exception. For example, in the year 2019, Procept BioRobotics Corporation recalled its AquaBeam Handpiece, a part of its AquaBeam Robotic System due to the possibility of developments of internal leak because of micro-cracks in specific weld joints within the product device. Also, in the year 2017, NXTHERA recalled its products like Rezum Systems and Vapor BPH Ablation System as the Needle Bond was not able to withstand the force when the needle was injected into and retracted from the prostate tissue in the treatment.



In 2018, Boston Scientific acquired NxThera for an upfront cash payment of $306 million, and up to an additional $100 million in potential commercial milestone payments over the next four years. This acquisition will strengthen Bostons already existing urology and pelvic health portfolio range. The acquisition of NxThera would be the best fit along with Boston Scientifics laser therapy systems for the treatment of symptomatic BPH such as the Greenlight XPSTM Laser Therapy system and holmium platforms. NxThera, Inc.is involved in the manufacturing of medical devices to treat patients suffering from urologic conditions such as benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH), prostate cancer, and kidney cancer. It was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Minnesota, USA.



Order a Copy of This Report at:



https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/report/purchase/05072013630?mode=su?Mode=54



Influence of the Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia (BPH) Treatment Devices And Equipment market report:



-Comprehensive assessment of all opportunities and risk in the Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia (BPH) Treatment Devices And Equipment market.



-Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia (BPH) Treatment Devices And Equipment market recent innovations and major events.



-Detailed study of business strategies for growth of the Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia (BPH) Treatment Devices And Equipment market-leading players.



-Conclusive study about the growth plot of Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia (BPH) Treatment Devices And Equipment market for forthcoming years.



-In-depth understanding of Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia (BPH) Treatment Devices And Equipment market-particular drivers, constraints and major micro markets.



-Favourable impression inside vital technological and market latest trends striking the Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia (BPH) Treatment Devices And Equipment market.



Browse Full Report at:



https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/05072013630/benign-prostatic-hyperplasia-bph-treatment-devices-and-equipment-global-market-report-2020-including-1-by-product-resectoscopes-radiofrequency-ablation-device-urology-lasers-prostatic-stents-implants-2-by-end-user-hospitals-ambulatory-surgical-centres-asc-clinics-home-3-by-procedure-type-transurethral-needle-ablation-tuna-transurethral-resection-of-prostate-turp-transurethral-incision-of-prostate-tuip-transurethral-microwave-thermotherapy-tumt-laser-surgery-others-covering-karl-storz-lumenis-olympus-urologix-boston-scientific-inc?source=Releaswire&Mode=54



What are the market factors that are explained in the report?



-Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.



-Key Market Features: The report evaluates key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.



-Analytical Tools: The Global Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia (BPH) Treatment Devices And Equipment Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.



Browse Related Reports:



Global Insomnia Treatment Market Research Report With Opportunities And Strategies To Boost Growth- COVID-19 Impact And Recovery



https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/10192370434/global-insomnia-treatment-market-research-report-with-opportunities-and-strategies-to-boost-growth-covid-19-impact-and-recovery/inquiry?mode=54



Global Smallpox Treatment Market Research Report With Opportunities And Strategies To Boost Growth- COVID-19 Impact And Recovery



https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/10192370556/global-smallpox-treatment-market-research-report-with-opportunities-and-strategies-to-boost-growth-covid-19-impact-and-recovery/inquiry?mode=54



Customization of the Report: This report can be customized as per your needs for additional data up to 3 companies or countries or 40 analyst hours.



About MarketInsightsReports

MarketInsightsReports provides syndicated market research on industry verticals including Healthcare, Information and Communication Technology (ICT), Technology and Media, Chemicals, Materials, Energy, Heavy Industry, etc.MarketInsightsReports provides global and regional market intelligence coverage, a 360-degree market view which includes statistical forecasts, competitive landscape, detailed segmentation, key trends, and strategic recommendations.



How we have factored the effect of Covid-19 in our report:



All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check for with the sales team.