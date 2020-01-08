Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/08/2020 -- Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast-2028



Some of the key facts of the report

1. The histologic Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia prevalence is approximately 10% for men in their 30s, 20% for men in their 40s, reaches 50% to 60% for men in their 60s, and is 80% to 90% for men in their 70s and 80s. Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia prevalence increases after the age of 40 years, with a prevalence of 8%–60% at age 90 years.

2. Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia incidence and prevalence have increased rapidly. The incidence, as well as a prevalence rate of Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia, increases linearly with age.



Key benefits of the report

1. Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia market report covers a descriptive overview and comprehensive insight of the Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia epidemiology and Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia market in the 7 MM (United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, France, Italy, UK) & Japan.)

2. Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia market report provides insights on the current and emerging therapies.

3. Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia market report provides a global historical and forecasted market covering drug outreach in 7 MM.

4. Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia market report offers an edge that will help in developing business strategies by understanding trends shaping and driving the Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia market.



The current Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia treatments methods used include surgery procedures, which remains the vital modality for treating the primary tumour. Transurethral resection of the prostate (TURP) and simple open prostatectomy (OSP) have been the historical reference- standard procedures for decades. Although both operations are highly effective and offer durable improvements in urinary functional outcomes, they are also associated with the risk of considerable perioperative complications and morbidity. Over the recent years, there has been the emergence of novels minimally invasive treatments such as the prostatic urethral lift (urolift system), convective water vapour energy (Rezum system), aquablation, histotripsy and temporary implantable nitinol device (TIND). Most of these minimally invasive technologies can be performed in an office or outpatient setting, with minimal recovery time and morbidity to the patient. The treatment paradigm also involves the medications targeting alpha-blockers, phosphodiesterase- 5 inhibitors and other combination medications. The FDA has currently approved multiple drugs to relieve the symptoms associated with an enlarged prostate. Tadalafil (Eli Lilly), a phosphodiesterase-5 (PDE5) inhibitor, approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in 2011 to treat benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH), either alone or in combination with Erectile Dysfunction.



Other approved therapies include Proscar (Merck); Avodart (GlaxoSmithKline); Jalyn (GlaxoSmithKline); the approved alpha-blockers include Hytrin (Abbvie), Cardura (Pfizer), Flomax (Astellas), Uroxatral (Sanofi), and Rapaflo (Allergen). Owing to the availability of different treatment procedures (including the approved medications) to treat benign prostatic hyperplasia, increasing ageing population around the world, increasing healthcare awareness among mass population along with the rise in prevalence rate, Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia market size is expected to increase gradually during the forecast period [2018-2027].



The launch of the emerging therapies is expected to significantly impact Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia treatment scenario in the upcoming years:-

Drugs covered

1. Fexapotide Triflutate

2. TT 701

And many others



The key players in Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia market are:

1. Nymox Pharmaceuticals

2. Eli Lilly

3. Merck&Co.

4. GlaxoSmithKline

And many others



Table of contents

1. Report Introduction

2. Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia Market Overview at a Glance

3. Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia Disease Background and Overview

4. Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia Epidemiology and Patient Population

5. Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia Country- Wise Epidemiology

5.1. United States

5.2. EU-5

5.2.1. Assumptions and Rationale

5.2.2. Germany

5.2.3. France

5.2.4. Italy

5.2.5. Spain

5.2.6. United Kingdom

5.3. Japan

6. Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia Treatments & Medical Practices

7. Marketed Products

7.1. CIALIS (tadalafil): Eli Lilly and Company

7.2. Finasteride (Proscar): Merck&Co.

7.3 JALYN (dutasteride and tamsulosin hydrochloride): GlaxoSmithKline

8. Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia Emerging Therapies

8.1. Key Cross Competition

8.2. Fexapotide Triflutate: Nymox Pharmaceuticals

8.3. TT 701: Eli Lilly

9. Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia Market Size

10. 7MM: Country-Wise Market Analysis

10.1. United States Market Size

10.2. Germany Market size

10.3. France Market Size

10.4. United Kingdom Market Size

10.5. Spain Market Size

10.6. Italy Market Size

10.7. Japan Market Size

11. Market Drivers

12. Market Barriers

13. Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia Report Methodology

14. DelveInsight Capabilities

15. Disclaimer

16. About DelveInsight



