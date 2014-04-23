Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/23/2014 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Benin Mobile Telecommunications: Data Services Demand to Boom as Government Supports Infrastructure market report to its offering

Summary

'Benin Mobile Telecommunications: Data Services Demand to Boom as Government Supports Infrastructure,' a new Country Intelligence Report by Pyramid Research, offers a precise, incisive profile of Benin's mobile telecommunications market based on comprehensive proprietary data and insights from our research in the Benin market. Published annually, this presentation-quality, executive-level report provides detailed analysis of the near-term opportunities, competitive dynamics and evolution of demand by service type and technology/platform across the mobile sector, in addition to a review of key regulatory trends.



Key Findings

- Broadband growth in Benin will be supported by the government, which aims to redevelop the country's infrastructure and support overall economic growth.

- The telecom market in Benin remains dominated by mobile services, with data driving revenue growth and sector developments.

- Early liberalization of the market has resulted in high penetration rates, with many users owning 3-5 SIMs. The number of subscriptions is still increasing.

- Key opportunities for investors can be found in the underlying development of the sector, i.e., in infrastructure to manage traffic growth and technological upgrades, as new technologies such as 4G are expected to be launched.



Synopsis

Benin Mobile Telecommunications: Data Services Demand to Boom as Government Supports Infrastructure provides an executive-level overview of the telecommunications market in Benin today, with detailed forecasts of key indicators up to 2018. It delivers deep quantitative and qualitative insight into Benin's telecom market, analyzing key trends, evaluating near-term opportunities and assessing risk factors, based on proprietary data from Pyramid Research's databases.



It provides in-depth analysis of the following:

- Benin in a regional context; a comparative review of market size and trends with that of other countries in the region.

- Economic, demographic and political context in Benin.

- The regulatory environment and trends; a review of the regulatory setting and agenda for the next 18-24 months as well as relevant developments pertaining to spectrum licensing, national broadband plans, number portability and more.

- A demand profile; analysis as well as forecasts and historical figures of service revenue from fixed telephony (including VoIP), broadband, and mobile voice and data markets.

- The service evolution; a look at the change in the breakdown of overall revenue in the mobile sector by voice, data and video in the current year as well as the end of the forecast period.

- The competitive landscape; an examination of key trends in competition and service providers' performance, revenue market shares and expected moves over the next 18-24 months.

- An in-depth sector analysis of mobile voice and data services; a quantitative analysis of service adoption trends by technology/platform as well as operator, average revenue per line/subscription and service revenue through the end of the forecast period.

- Main opportunities; this section details the near-term opportunities for operators, vendors and investors in Benin's telecommunications markets.



ReasonsToBuy

- This Country Intelligence Report helps executives build proactive, profitable growth strategies by offering comprehensive, relevant analysis of Benin's telecommunications markets based on insights directly from the local market players.

- The report offers a wealth of data on the telecom markets, with Benin's mobile segment examined in detail.

- The competitive landscape and the major players are given extra attention, enabling local players or prospective market entrants to gain the insight they need.

- The broad but detailed perspective will help operators, equipment vendors and other telecom industry players to succeed in the challenging telecommunications market in Benin.

- The report is designed for an executive-level audience, boasting presentation quality that allows it to be turned into presentable material immediately.

- The report concludes with an exploration of the opportunities available in the Benin market to operators, vendors and investors.



Companies Mentioned



BBCOM, Moov, Etisalat, MTN, Libercom, Glo Mobile.



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/153145/benin-mobile-telecommunications-data-services-demand-to-boom-as-government-supports-infrastructure.html

Contact:

Roger Campbell

contactus@reportstack.com

Naperville

Illinois

United States

Ph: 888-789-6604

###