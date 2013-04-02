Benjamin Franklin Plumbing in Howell, NJ, Is Now Offering $100 off New Water Filtration System Installations

Howell, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/02/2013 -- Having clean running water is important for guaranteeing that the health and well-being of those who live and work in a home or commercial establishment is the best that it can be. Therefore, having a properly functioning water filtration system installed can be vital to guaranteeing that this precious commodity is as clean as possible. For those who are looking to have a new water filtration system installed, they can contact Benjamin Franklin Plumbing in Howell, NJ, as they are now offering $100 off new water filtration system installations. As plumbers in Howell, NJ, they will be able to help any customer find the best filtration system that will meet the needs of their home or commercial building.



From determining which system will provide the maximum benefits to deciding on where to install it, the professional technicians at Benjamin Franklin Plumbing will be able to do it all. The company offers a variety of water treatment systems to area customers. They will work to ensure that a customer’s water runs fresh, and is free of impurities that will be detrimental to the health of those that occupy the home or office building.



One of the reasons that it is difficult to determine which water treatment system is needed is because many people do not understand how and what the purpose of it actually is. In order to make the process of installation as smooth as possible, the company invites all customers to call them with any issues, concerns, or questions.



Customers looking to receive the $100 discount must present the coupon at the time of service. For those who have any questions about details of the discount, they can also Benjamin Franklin Plumbing immediately, as some restrictions do apply.



About Ben Franklin Howell

The trained plumbing technicians of Benjamin Franklin Howell, NJ are dedicated to servicing those throughout Monmouth County and Middlesex County, and they have been doing it since 1984. “The Punctual Plumber” understands the importance of being on time, since they strive for ultimate customer satisfaction. They continue to build long lasting relationships with New Jersey business and homeowners and will go that extra mile to make sure every plumbing service is done right the first time.



To learn more visit http://www.benfranklinplumbingmm.com