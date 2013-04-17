Benjamin Franklin Plumbing in Howell, NJ Now Offering Additional Savings on Any Plumbing Service This Spring 2013

Howell, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/17/2013 -- As homeowners, it is easy to procrastinate and put off minor homeowner issues for as long as possible. However, what many don’t realize is the longer one waits to fix that minor clogged drain, jammed garbage disposal, leaking water heater, etc. the worse it gets. Overtime these issues build up causing it to be a more costly repair in the long haul than attacking the issues right away. With that being said, Benjamin Franklin Plumbing in Howell is now offering $30.00 off any plumbing service.



For this coupon, some restrictions apply; so see the plumbers in Howell, NJ for further details on these additional savings. No matter what needs one may have if it is a major or minor problem, the professionals from Benjamin Franklin Plumbing will be able to assess and diagnose the issue in a timely fashion. This way none of the homeowner’s time is wasted being stuck at home during repairs. The coupon can be used on sewer pipes leaking, toilets that are running non-stop, or a water heater that has flooded the basement. For emergency and immediate repairs one does not have to wait for parts to be ordered, the Benjamin Franklin Plumbing trucks are equipped and stocked with plumbing essentials to cut down the time and cost.



With the ability to service up to 90% of all plumbing items, Benjamin Franklin Plumbing of Howell, NJ, has the ability to better serve homeowners in the surrounding area. So, for those who have been putting off fixing their running toilet, or getting their bathtub unclogged, can now do so with an additional $30.00 off. This will result in preventing major repairs down the line and sleep peacefully throughout the night. Take care of the largest investment one will ever make in their life, and call the professional plumbers from Benjamin Franklin Plumbing today.



About Ben Franklin Howell

The trained plumbing technicians of Benjamin Franklin Howell, NJ are dedicated to servicing those throughout Monmouth County and Middlesex County, and they have been doing it since 1984. “The Punctual Plumber” understands the importance of being on time, since they strive for ultimate customer satisfaction. They continue to build long lasting relationships with New Jersey business and homeowners and will go that extra mile to make sure every plumbing service is done right the first time.



To learn more visit http://www.benfranklinplumbingmm.com