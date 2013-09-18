Benjamin Franklin Plumbing in PA Announces Better Protection for Customers

Levittown, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/18/2013 -- Home and business owners looking for plumbers in Montgomery County need look no further than Benjamin Franklin Plumbing in PA. With nearly 30 years of experience, Benjamin Franklin Plumbing has built a reputation as one of the most reliable, professional, and efficient plumbers in the greater Philadelphia area. Benjamin Franklin Plumbing is one of the most trusted franchises in the plumbing industry. The level of expertise and customer service that franchisees are required to uphold is second to none. That is why customers can rest assured that Benjamin Franklin Plumbing in PA will get the job done right. Now, Benjamin Franklin Plumbing is offering their customers even more, with their maintenance program.



Plumbing repairs can be costly. Thankfully, Benjamin Franklin Plumbing has an extraordinary ability to properly install and maintain their customers plumbing. In fact, Benjamin Franklin Plumbing is so confident in the quality of their work that they can extend a maintenance program to their customers at a minimal charge. The maintenance program is a perk of belonging to the “Ben Franklin Society”. Essentially, Benjamin Franklin Plumbing offers their customers the added peace of mind through a routine maintenance and protection program.



Instead of waiting for an unexpected problem and scrambling for a lump sum of cash, Benjamin Franklin Plumbing offers customers protection for a low monthly fee. Members will receive free yearly inspections of all plumbing. Furthermore, during the inspection, Benjamin Franklin Plumbing will flush hot water heaters to help lengthen their lifespan. One of the biggest advantages included with membership is the 15% discount on repairs and replacements. Members also receive coupons and special offers all year round. Whether it’s a home in need of a water heater repair in Montgomery County or a business owner looking for emergency plumbing, Benjamin Franklin Plumbing is the place to call.



About Benjamin Franklin Plumbing

Established in 1984, Benjamin Franklin Plumbing is one of the fastest growing plumbing franchises in the US. They value their customers and make their complete satisfaction their main priority. Located in Levittown, PA the company is dedicated to serving all residential and commercial customers’ plumbing issues.



To learn more visit http://www.benfranklinplumbingpa.com.