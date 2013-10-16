Benjamin Franklin Plumbing in PA Now Offering 3 Special Saving Opportunities

Levittown, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/16/2013 -- Halloween is right around the corner and Benjamin Franklin Plumbing in PA is offering their customers some scary low prices on select items. Any property owner, commercial or residential, looking for a plumbing service in Plymouth Meeting needs to check out Benjamin Franklin Plumbing in PA. Since 1984, Benjamin Franklin Plumbing has been offering customers the highest quality and service. In fact, Benjamin Franklin Plumbing was ranked amongst the top organizations on the Entrepreneur Franchise 500 list. Offering unbeatable warranties and guarantees, Benjamin Franklin Plumbing takes pride in helping their customers. Now, Benjamin Franklin Plumbing in PA is offering 3 great specials to help customers save some money.



Benjamin Franklin Plumbing in PA always has some special savings opportunities. Right now, customers can really take advantage of discounted pricing on certain products and services. The first special being offered by Benjamin Franklin Plumbing in PA applies to all types of plumbing services. Right now, customers can save $89 off of any plumbing service over $300. Plus, Benjamin Franklin Plumbing in PA always offers on time service. In fact, they pay customers $5.00 per minute if they’re late.



The second special being offered right now is for tankless water heaters. Customers interested in a tankless water heater can save $300 with the current offer from Benjamin Franklin Plumbing in PA. This really is a tremendous opportunity for anyone looking to have a tankless heater installed. The third special, currently being offered through Benjamin Franklin Plumbing in PA, is for buy one get one half off Bio-Ben. For those not familiar with Bio-Ben, it is a cleaner composed of natural bacteria. Bio-Ben is great for clearing out pipes, drains, and it has a ton of other uses. These 3 specials won’t last forever, so call the plumbers in Plymouth Meeting before it’s too late.



About Benjamin Franklin Plumbing

Established in 1984, Benjamin Franklin Plumbing is one of the fastest growing plumbing franchises in the US. They value their customers and make their complete satisfaction their main priority. Located in Levittown, PA the company is dedicated to serving all residential and commercial customers’ plumbing issues.



To learn more visit http://www.benfranklinplumbingpa.com.