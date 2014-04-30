Benjamin Franklin Plumbing in PA Now Offering Repiping Services for Spring 2014

Levittown, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/30/2014 -- Benjamin Franklin Plumbing in PA is now offering repiping services for spring 2014. Poor water pressure, rust, and burst pipes are all reasons to repipe in a home or office. There are several warning signs to look out for: Weak flow indicates low water pressure, while yellowish water indicates rusty pipes. If shower water gets extremely hot when someone else uses the toilet, sink, or clothes washer, pipes may be old and worn out and in need of replacement. If pipes froze during the cold weather and burst before thawing out, repiping is a necessity. Benjamin Franklin Plumbing in PA can improve water flow quality and eliminate the above issues.



The Philadelphia area is barely emerging from winter, and pipes may have taken a beating during this brutal season. Hopefully, homeowners kept their heat on enough to prevent freezing, or gave frozen pipes time to thaw



The plumbing service in Levittown offers copper, PVC, and CPVC repiping. The company reminds clients to keep in mind that copper is not the best choice for areas where the water supply is treated with chlorine. Copper pipes need to be replaced more often in such areas.



They can handle jobs in any home or office no matter how large or complex. Plumbers arrive promptly and complete work in a timely manner while answering any questions the customer may have.



For more information on repiping and emergency plumbing in Levittown visit Benjamin Franklin Plumbing online or call 267-202-0647.



About Benjamin Franklin Plumbing

Established in 1984, Benjamin Franklin Plumbing is one of the fastest growing plumbing franchises in the US. They value their customers and make their complete satisfaction their main priority. Located in Levittown, PA the company is dedicated to serving all residential and commercial customers’ plumbing issues.



To learn more visit http://www.benfranklinplumbingpa.com.