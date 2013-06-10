Benjamin Franklin Plumbing in PA Now Offering Savings on Plumbing Services

Levittown, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/10/2013 -- Throughout the summer months, Benjamin Franklin Plumbing in PA will now be offering discounted savings on plumbing services for any type a person may need. The coupon is valid for only one per customer, and it may not be combined with any other specials. The licensed plumbers in Bucks County will be able to assess any problems homeowners may be having with their pipes due to blockage, broken pipes, or any type of emergency situation. The special offer also includes $89 off any plumbing service of $300 or more.



Benjamin Franklin Plumbing understands that during troubling economic times, homeowners are looking to save on home repairs any way possible. Maintaining a home is no easy task and when problems occur they can be costly, which is why Benjamin Franklin Plumbing is offering discounted savings on any plumbing service to clear out blocked drains, broken pipes, or any other issues that may be occurring in one’s system. Their goal is to offer a way to save when it comes to home repairs, and Benjamin Franklin Plumbing’s contractors look forward to resolving any plumbing issues so the home can be fully functional again.



What the Benjamin Franklin Plumbing has noticed is that many of the repairs they are fixing are often a result of DIY attempts that have gone wrong. About 84% of a plumber’s workload consists of homeowners trying to fix the plumbing issue themselves. So, the next time a homeowner is thinking of tackling the plumbing problem, he or she should take a second to think and call a professional to handle the situation appropriately. Drain cleaning can be complicated and so can repiping, call Benjamin Franklin Plumbing today and receive $89 off any plumbing service of $300 or more.



Established in 1984, Benjamin Franklin Plumbing is one of the fastest growing plumbing franchises in the US. They value their customers and make their complete satisfaction their main priority. Located in Levittown, PA the company is dedicated to serving all residential and commercial customers’ plumbing issues.



