Benjamin Franklin Plumbing in PA Now Offering Water Savings with Toilet Maintenance

Levittown, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/09/2013 -- Benjamin Franklin Plumbing in PA is now offering water savings with their toilet maintenance programs. Like most homeowners, there isn’t really much thought that goes into how a toilet functions being that it is something used daily. The idea of how much waster is being used or wasted is not something that is much of a concern, however the average homeowner uses thousands of gallons each year simply to be flushed down the drain. In some instances, toilets can be running for hours or leaking water that can’t be seen to the eye. The professional plumbers at Benjamin Franklin Plumbing in PA offer a maintenance program that allows their contractors to find water and money saving opportunities.



The plumbers in Bucks County know that toilets are one of the biggest money and water wasters when it comes to a home’s plumbing system. They have seen far too often that toilets can quietly leak without the homeowner noticing anything. This can waste around 200 gallons of water in one day, which will cause the water bill to go up sky high. With their maintenance program, the contractors from Ben Franklin Plumbing will be able to catch these minor leaks from wasting tons of water before it is too late.



Minor issues that are quietly occurring can lead to massive problems down the line, so with the proper maintenance, this will allow for these types of problems to be avoided. It is also important to consider that if one lives in an older home, they tend to use much more water than newer toilets. With a new toilet installed, one could be saving up to 75% of their water. There are numerous other benefits to the Ben Franklin maintenance program such as a professional inspection and the opportunity to discount repairs when needed. Start saving more water today and find out if possible hundreds of gallons are quietly leaking in a home today.



About Benjamin Franklin Plumbing

Established in 1984, Benjamin Franklin Plumbing is one of the fastest growing plumbing franchises in the US. They value their customers and make their complete satisfaction their main priority. Located in Levittown, PA the company is dedicated to serving all residential and commercial customers’ plumbing issues.



