Benjamin Franklin Plumbing in Pompton Lakes Now Offering Tankless Savings on New Water Heaters

Pompton Lakes, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/26/2013 -- For those who barely made it through the winter season with an insufficient hot water heater, they may have been missing out on additional savings and may have been quite cold when bathing. After a long day’s work, the professional plumbers in Morristown understand that coming home to taking a long hot shower after traveling through the cold is quite relaxing. However, when the hot water heater breaks or needs to be repaired a hot shower is not feasible. So, contact Benjamin Franklin Plumbing of Pompton Lakes today for their massive savings of $300 off of new tankless hot water heaters.



For homeowners who may need a new hot water heater or are looking to convert to a tankless unit, they will learn that they are known to save money and only provide hot water when it is needed. The water therefore heats on demand when doing the dishes, showering, or doing laundry. With other hot water heaters, they could be continually heating the water that is not needed when one is at work all day, running errands, and even when sleeping. For some, this just doesn’t add up, which is one of the reasons why tankless hot water heaters are more efficient.



The plumbers at Benjamin Franklin Pompton Lakes know that a significant amount of the entire homes energy bill is used to heat the water, making it important to save any way possible. So, homeowners who have noticed that their hot water heater is not running sufficiently, contact Ben Franklin before it is too late. Having a broken or leaking water heater can be devastating to a home’s structure and one’s valuables resulting in costly repairs on top of replacing the unit. Take advantage of this discount from Benjamin Franklin Pompton Lakes of $300 off a new tankless hot water heater today.



About Benjamin Franklin Plumbing

Established in 1984, Benjamin Franklin has become one of the fastest growing plumbing franchises in the United States. The “Punctual Plumber” can rest assure any property owners, both residential and commercial who are experiencing plumbing and heating problems. Ben Franklin Plumbing Pompton Lakes continues to build valuable long lasting relationships with Morristown and Hackensack residents, making their main goal to surpass one’s expectations by getting the job done right the first time.



To learn more visit http://www.benfranklinplumbingnj.com