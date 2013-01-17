Benjamin Franklin Plumbing of PA Is Now Offering Water Heater Repair and Installation Services in Levittown, PA

Levittown, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/17/2013 -- Winters can range anywhere from frigid to mild in Levittown, PA, so a person should not consider their heating system as an afterthought. It isn’t until a heater breaks down that a homeowner truly realizes just how important providing annual maintenance for a water heater really is. For this reason, Benjamin Franklin Plumbing’s plumbers in Levittown are now offering water heater repair as well as installation services in Levittown, PA.



Most of the time, a water heater is a major source of energy as well as water loss—especially if it leaks. Leaks from a water heater can cause hundreds, if not thousands of dollars of water damage to a home or office building if it does not receive maintenance or any annual checkups. Benjamin Franklin Plumbing wants to help make sure that a person is able to maintain the reliability and safety of any water heater, so this is why they have also expanded their services to also offer any annual checkups for water heaters in Levittown homes.



As plumbers in Plymouth Meeting, PA, their plumbers have extensive experience in any type of water heater used in any home no matter where the home is located. Every one of their plumbers is highly experienced, as well as licensed by the state of Pennsylvania to provide water heater repair and maintenance services in any county or town. Their plumbers are prompt, courteous, and reliable, and will endeavor to do their work with minimal disruption to the household. What’s more, they will also take the time to make sure the work area is completely spotless before they leave.



Checking a water heater every six months is imperative to make sure that it is in proper working order. If it is possible, a homeowner should check the water heater before the beginning of the winter, as well as the end of the winter months because all water heaters are forced to work harder in the winter to pump out extra hot water and heat.



There are a variety of water heaters available on the market, and selecting the ideal water heater for a home with a budget can be difficult.