Benjamin Franklin Plumbing Set to Celebrate World Plumbing Day This March

Levittown, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/18/2013 -- In the world of plumbing, there are many different health and safety precautions that need to be taken and should be recognized in this industry, which is why Benjamin Franklin Plumbing in Levittown, PA is celebrating World Plumbing Day this March. This event was created in order to make known that in the plumbing industry it is important to cooperate with the proper health and safety guidelines to assure all services run smoothly.



After natural disasters or any tragedy occurs, the sanitation systems or drinking water can become affected. With that being said, many people tend to forget the simple luxury of having a fully functional plumbing system. This day is not just to recognize the health and safety that comes along with plumbing, but also so that home and commercial property owners understand that plumbers in Bucks County play a much more important role than one might think for daily activities. When it comes to bathing, washing hands, cooking, doing laundry, washing the dishes and drinking, clean sanitary water is all involved. The Ben Franklin Plumbers make sure everything is operating properly to ensure that everything is up to code.



World Plumbing Day was founded in order to create awareness, because even though it is something that is overlooked very easily it is still extremely important for everyone and to Ben Franklin Plumbing. The professional plumbers want to remind property owners that not everyone is blessed with safe and plenty of drinking water, which is why Ben Franklin is celebrating this day.



About Benjamin Franklin Plumbing

Established in 1984, Benjamin Franklin Plumbing is one of the fastest growing plumbing franchises in the US. They value their customers and make their complete satisfaction their main priority. Located in Levittown, PA the company is dedicated to serving all residential and commercial customers’ plumbing issues.



To learn more visit http://www.benfranklinplumbingpa.com.