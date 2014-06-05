Benjamin Jimmerson Phillip's New Reality TV Show - The House of Divas

Hollywood, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/05/2014 -- “The House of Divas” is an upcoming realty show that was designed with a mission to improve the lives of many people suffering right now in America. Benjamin Jimmerson Phillip’s new show will change the face of Reality TV. Benjamin is a famous producer, director, screenwriter and songwriter. The show hosts 16 divas who will join hand in hand to change many disturbed lives of individuals and their families across America. The show is inspired by Benjamin’s real life. It was created to honor his mother’s memory, Jessie Phillips who died due to cancer.



Benjamin’s mother was an excellent artist, a humanitarian and who is well known for her volunteerism for noble deeds. This show is a unique concept that will capture the hearts of millions of viewers in America. Each and every episode in the show is dedicated to giving back something valuable to the society. The earnings from the show would be given away to non-profit organizations. They would further use the funds to provide basic necessities such as food, clothing and shelter to the poor and needy. The funds would also be utilized for the unattended adults, children suffering from cancer, for creating awareness with regards to sex trafficking and to build shelter homes for deprived families.



The auditions for Celebrity divas would be conducted in major cities and states such as Texas, Oklahoma, Ohio, New York, Florida, Tennessee, California, etc. These celebrity divas are none other than well known faces in the industry. These girls will be chosen through different auditions in various locations as mentioned above. The show is produced by Benjamin Jimmerson Phillip’s, Joseph Siegel, Larry Johnson and Charlie Bellinger. Viewers can also contribute to the noble cause by simply download the theme song “Changing the World” from the official website mentioned below.



To know more about the new Realty TV show visit website http://www.16divas.com/



About http://www.16divas.com/

The House of Divas, http://www.16divas.com/ based at Hollywood, California is a new realty show which was created with a mission to change the face of Reality Television. The show consists of 8 celebrity divas and 8 rising divas along with 2 celebrity hosts.



Contact Details



Lester Collier- Media Coordinator, Adept Films Inc.

Address: 6767 Sunset Blvd. #8-102, Hollywood, CA 90028

Phone: 310-689-9102

Website: http://www.16divas.com/