Bennetts Driving School Makes History with Home Delivery-Driving Lessons

Juniper Close, Bridgwater -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/01/2013 -- The Bennetts driving schools provide a never before attempted approach to driving lessons. The Bennetts provides local instructors for all local areas in and around Leeds. For over 25 years, the Bennetts driving school of Leeds have been providing local driving instructors for a better learning experience to the citizens.



The driving lessons Leeds has been personalized by the Bennetts driving schools like never before. To save time and money, the bennetts home delivers driving instructors right at your door step. Your driving lessons can start from your home or college or any central meeting point that you choose. Office goers also take great advantage of this by taking driving lessons right off work by arranging to meet right after work. This is a great benefit for people with no time.



The bennetts driving school believes that a one to one tuition is the only way to learn quicker as well as provide you your money’s worth. Hence, they do not believe in dropping or picking other pupils during your driving lessons thereby distracting your learning process. They also provide several personalized intensive courses for optimized learning.



For those with quite a lot of previous driving tuition and proper car control, the Bennetts is happy to offer you a Test Booster Course of an intense 15 hour one to one driving. For those running a busy schedule the school is open to adjust the timing to either shorten or lengthen the time scale.



The Mid Way Course is for those who are not exactly new to driving yet needs more than a 15-hour booster course. It is a 20-hour one to one learning course, which normally take place over one week’s time. The Fast Pass Course is the course for beginners who have little to no knowledge of driving what so ever. It is an intensive one to one course lasting for 30 hours. To get more details please visit http://www.bennettsdrivingschools.co.uk/driving-lessons-leeds.html



About bennettsdrivingschools.co.uk

The Bennetts driving schools is a website that provides all the information about this driving school based in Leeds. All details including the different driving courses, the course fees, other information about the driving school, etc are provided in the website.



Contact Media

Bennetts driving schools

0800 783 2314

Juniper Close, Bridgwater

http://www.bennettsdrivingschools.co.uk