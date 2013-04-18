Bennie King - The New Crown Prince of Hip Hop

London, England -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/18/2013 -- BBC Radio hail him as "...A HUGELY TALENTED ARTISTE FULL OF POTENTIAL" Bennie King, real name Ike Opene is a London based Hip Hop/Dance artist with an international appeal.



His music has club and dance influences with a very melodic and sometimes rapid fire rap delivery. King's lyrics are very poetic, often romantic with sharp production and beats to keep party-goers everywhere happy. Combined with his boyish good looks, talent and charm, KING is officially the new Crown Prince of the present Hip-hop generation.



His first EP titled CLUB was released in January 2010 and received significant mention in the media. KING has since followed his debut with the release of a new free mix tape called SYCHRNICITY on the popular DatPiff.com platform in promotion of his hotly anticipated sophomore album.



Former model and university trained engineer BENNIE KING, born Ike Opene is poised to take the new generation of Hip Hoppers and the urban music scene in general by storm. Full of poetry, lyrical aesthetics and top notch production with a sprinkling of urban credibility, King admitted on a live radio interview with BBC s' Paul Moss that his music though often romantic can be quite political in its content.



Ike left the shores of Nigeria with a degree in petroleum engineering and went ahead to study music technology and audio engineering in world famous IMW, London, there he further honed his production palette, acoustic repertoire and lyrical appetite.



“I call my music Truth music because it is Hip Hop according to Bennie King. I grew up in Lagos, Nigeria and acquired a certain type of cultural software from that environment, living in Europe and subsequently travelling round the world has helped my music find a universal voice, so you will find a lot of influences in my music from retro 90s Hip-hop and R and B to uber modern dance, pop, soul, jazz, afro beat and classical music.



I think music is the most sacred thing there is and this is what separates us from the beasts of the field. I am definitely political and I would like to think spiritual, and this reflects in the music “.



Bennie King’s lead singles include H.I.T.M.A.N and LOW and are available now on iTunes and Amazon.



CONTENT FROM BENNIE KING



Datpiff mixtape: http://www.datpiff.com/BENNIE-KING-SYNCHRONICITY-mixtape.435978.html

YouTube video- http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QHNvATCbUIY

Youtube channel- http://www.youtube.com/user/officialbennieking

ITunes – https://itunes.apple.com/us/album/hitman-deluxe-version-single/id488423708



Twitter- @BennieKing

Facebook- https://www.facebook.com/OfficialBennieKing

Web: www.bennieking.com



About Us



For press and media inquiries please contact ikstarr@yahoo.com or call +447778734643



Media Contact

Person Name : Bennie King (Hip Hop/Dance artist)

Company : Bennieking

London, UK

+447778734643

ikstarr@yahoo.com

http://www.bennieking.com/