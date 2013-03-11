BentleySeeds.com Helps Customers Save Money on Gardening Projects with Bulk Custom Seed Packet Orders

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/11/2013 -- Gardening is one of the most enjoyable and relaxing pastimes in the world. But before building a bountiful garden, prospective gardeners first need to buy seeds. And finding all of the seeds needed to build a garden can be difficult – and expensive – when purchasing packets individually.



That’s a problem that BentleySeeds.com seeks to solve. At BentleySeeds.com, visitors can build custom seed packets for as little as $0.18. Seed packets can contain anything from vegetables to flowers and more, and each packet is even accompanied with a “Guaranteed to Grow” promise.



A recent promotion by BentleySeeds.com allows businesses and individuals to save hundreds of dollars by placing bulk orders of personalized seed packets. Minimum orders start at 200 packets and larger orders can easily be accommodated. Purchasing bulk seed packet orders makes it easy for customers to save money on any gardening project.



As a Bentley Seeds spokesperson explains, the company accommodates orders from businesses of all sizes as well as individuals:



“Some of our customers run small family businesses. We also take orders from larger companies. Since Bentley Seeds has a low minimum order amount and no maximum, we can accommodate orders from all types of businesses and individuals.”



There is an astounding variety of seeds available at the BentleySeeds.com website. There are wildflower mixes separated into different regions and sunlight levels, for example, as well as vegetables, herbs, flowers, and more.



There are also seed favor packets which can be gifted to businesses or individuals. Seed favor packet types include packets for baby showers, holidays, weddings, and businesses.



Whether creating a vegetable garden or simply sprucing up the front of a business with an arrangement of flowers, Bentley Seeds wants to ensure its customers can find the personalized seed packets they need explained a spokesperson:



“We offer a wide variety of different seeds and mixes. And since minimum orders start at 200, customers can purchase a number of different types of seeds for any occasion.”



Those who are interested in purchasing seeds can request a quote from the BentleySeeds.com website. The quote form simply asks for a name and contact information along with some basic information about the gardening project and the number of packets required.



About BentleySeeds.com

BentleySeeds.com is an online seed retailer. Bentley Seeds sells packets of top-quality “Guaranteed to Grow” seeds for as low as $0.18 per packet. For more information, please visit: http://bentleyseeds.com