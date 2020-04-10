Benzalkonium Chloride Market to Hit USD 10+ Bn by 2025 : Merck Millipore, Stepan Company, Novo Nordisk, Haihang Industry Co., Ltd

Sellbyville, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/10/2020 -- North America benzalkonium chloride market from 80% type will witness significant gains at over 5.5% through 2025 on account of high product usage in antiseptics and cleansers. The use of antiseptic creams and disinfectant solutions consisting BAC ensures proper wound cleansing by eliminating all traces of microbes without producing any toxic effects on the healthy cells. Rising prevalence of insect bites in the region will stimulate the requirement for wound cleansing products subsequently fostering the BAC demand.



Along with the external use the product is also found in oral lozenges to treat throat infections caused by several types of microbes such as the Staphylococcus bacteria. Moreover, the routinely used contraceptive gels also contain benzalkonium chloride as a spermicidal element. The cost effectivity and biodegradable nature of BAC will stimulate the industry outlook over forecast period.



As per the latest research report, Benzalkonium Chloride Market size exceeded USD 605 million in 2018 and will surpass USD 1.05 billion by 2025. Rising prevalence of lifestyle disorders such obesity and diabetes leads to several types of skins infections and itches caused from insect bites or allergies.



The product is extremely effective as an antimicrobial preservative which helps getting rid of yeast, fungi and bacteria that proliferate over open wounds and skin lesions caused by lifestyle disorders. Thereby it is an active constituent of wound cleansers and antiseptic lotions and creams.



Soaring demand for bottled drinks and packaged food has led manufacturers to search for ways that can boost shelf life. There is no denying that disinfectants are prevalently used in food processing lines, pharmaceutical products and domestic households. Appropriate use of benzalkonium chloride as surface-disinfecting agents in dairy settings, poultry facilities and in over-the-counter cosmetics has fostered the growth of Benzalkonium chloride market size.



While there are several trends that are likely to redefine the Benzalkonium chloride market, application of benzalkonium chloride 50% in oilfield is touted as a mega-trend. To put things in perspective, benzalkonium chloride 50% derails the growth of sulfate reducing microbes that may dampen oilfield equipment by forming hydrogen sulfide gas.



Applications of Benzalkonium chloride market in textile industry as permanent retarders in dyeing of Acrylic Fibers with Cationic Dyestuffs and as moth repellents are anticipated to fuel the industry growth. Further, soaring demand for benzalkonium chloride in water treatment will also act as a catalyst instilling confidence among stakeholders.



The regional segmentation covers:



Europe Region (Germany, UK, France, Russia, Italy, Rest of Europe)

North America Region (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

South America Region (Argentina, Brazil, Columbia, Rest of South America)

Asia-Pacific Region (China, South Korea, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

The Middle East & Africa Region (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Nigeria, South Africa, Egypt, Rest of MEA)



Benzalkonium chloride 50% is extensively used in oilfields to control the growth of sulfate producing microbes, which may cause corrosion of oilfield equipment by forming hydrogen sulfide gas. Moreover, BAC also promotes de-emulsification and sludge breaking for easing the oil extraction process further fostering product penetration. U.S. benzalkonium chloride 50% market is likely to register gains at over 5.5% through 2025 owing to increased consumption of BAC as an oilfield chemical.



Main Features of the Global Market Research Report:



The report delivers the benzalkonium chloride market valuation as well as the projected growth rate of the market spanning all years till 2025.



-The report also describes the major drivers of the market by considering as well as taking calculated risks, in tandem with identifying and testing new strategies.



-The research report endorses a detailed industry chain analysis. Also, it covers the production process of the market, upstream raw material supplier information, raw material costs, labor costs, manufacturing costs, marketing channels, as well as the downstream buyers of the market.



-The report provides detailed knowledge about the competitive scenario of the global market and also discusses the numerous marketing strategies adopted by companies to stay ahead in the competition.



-The report analyses the various market segments and also provides their contribution to the development of the global benzalkonium chloride industry.



