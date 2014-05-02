Benzene Consumption Market Expected Up to 53,432.9 Kilotons in 2018

Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/02/2014 -- The report “Benzene Market & Its Derivatives (Ethylbenzene, Cumene, Cyclohexane, Nitrobenzene, and Alkylbenzene) Market by Application & Geography – Trends and Forecasts to 2018”, defines and segments the benzene & its derivatives market with analysis and forecasting of the consumption volume and value.



Browse 118 market data tables and 33 figures spread through 218 pages and in-depth TOC on "Benzene Market & Its Derivatives Market – Trends and Forecasts to 2018"

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/benzene-derivatives-market-162381860.html



Early buyers will receive 10% customization on this report.



Request for free 10% customization of report @ http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomization.asp?id=162381860



The Asia-Pacific – Biggest Market of Benzene



The Asia-Pacific is the most promising chemical market and is expected to be the same in the near future. The Asia-Pacific is the largest benzene market, which consumed more than 45.0% of the total demand in 2012, and also for most of its derivatives that include ethylbenzene, cyclohexane, cumene, nitrobenzene, and alkylbenzene. The demand for benzene in the region is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of about 4.1% from 2013 to 2018. It is estimated that China and Japan were the biggest consumers of benzene in the region followed by South Korea in 2012, while, India is expected to be the fastest growing market of benzene. The continuous rise in the production of end products for use within the region and for exports, derives a huge demand for chemicals. A few of the reasons for the high growth in this region are growing population, vast economies–developed as well as developing, and favorable investment policies and government initiatives to promote industrial growth.



“Ethylbenzene –the Biggest and Cumene –the Fastest Growing” Benzene Derivative Markets



Benzene is a major feedstock to manufacture ethylbenzene, which was at the forefront in terms of volumetric consumption in 2012, mainly driven by the growing demand of styrene. Styrene is manufactured by employing ethylbenzene as a feedstock and the consumption growth of styrenic polymers is also accelerating the demand for benzene at a notable pace. Ethylbenzene demand is witnessed to be quite high in China, followed by the U.S., South Korea, and Japan. After ethylbenzene, is the cumene production segment which is also expected to be the fastest growing end-use segment with an estimated CAGR of about 5.1% from 2013 to 2018. Cumene is majorly employed to manufacture phenol and its co-product acetone, which are used in the production of phenolic resins, bisphenol A, caprolactam, alkylphenols, and other chemicals. Phenol consumption is growing at a considerable growth rate, which in turn is pushing the demand for cumene and hence driving the demand for benzene at a significant pace.



Download Sample PDF of this Report @ http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownload.asp?id=162381860



Browse related Reports:



Solvent Market by Type (Ketones, Esters, Aromatics, Alcohols), Application (Paints & Coatings, Pharmaceuticals, Adhesives, Printing Inks, Personal Care) & Source - Global Trends & Forecast to 2018

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/solvent-market-1325.html



Phenolic Resin Market by Type (Resol and Novolac) and by Application (Wood Adhesive, Molding, Laminates, Insulation, and Others) – Global Trends & Forecast to 2019

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/phenolic-resin-market-177821389.html



About MarketsandMarkets

MarketsandMarkets is a global market research and consulting company based in the U.S. We publish strategically analyzed market research reports and serve as a business intelligence partner to Fortune 500 companies across the world.



MarketsandMarkets also provides multi-client reports, company profiles, databases, and custom research services. M&M covers thirteen industry verticals, including advanced materials, automotives and transportation, banking and financial services, biotechnology, chemicals, consumer goods, energy and power, food and beverages, industrial automation, medical devices, pharmaceuticals, semiconductor and electronics, and telecommunications and IT.



We at MarketsandMarkets are inspired to help our clients grow by providing apt business insight with our huge market intelligence repository.



Contact:

Mr. Rohan

North - Dominion Plaza

17304 Preston Road

Suite 800, Dallas, TX 75252

Tel: +1-888-6006-441

Email: http://www.sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Visit MarketsandMarkets Blog @ http://www.marketsandmarketsblog.com/market-reports/chemical

Connect with us on LinkedIn @ http://www.linkedin.com/company/marketsandmarkets