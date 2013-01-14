Benzene Industry Outlook in Germany to 2016 New Report

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/14/2013 -- Benzene Industry Outlook in Germany to 2016 - Market Size, Company Share, Price Trends, Capacity Forecasts of All Active and Planned Plants provides an in-depth coverage of Germany Benzene industry. The research presents major market trends affecting the Benzene industry in Germany. The report covers Germany Benzene plants and presents installed capacity by process and technology. In addition, it presents Benzene demand and production forecasts, end use demand forecasts, price trends, trade balance data and company shares of the major Benzene producers in Germany. Overall, the report presents a comprehensive coverage of Germany Benzene industry including all the major parameters.
Scope
- Benzene industry supply scenario in Germany from 2000 to 2016 consisting of plants capacity growth, installed plant capacity by production process and technology
- Information of all active and planned Benzene plants in Germany with capacity forecasts to 2016
- Detailed information on all operating and planned projects covering details such as process, technology, operator and equity details
- Benzene industry market dynamics in Germany from 2000 to 2016 consisting of market size, demand and production outlook, demand by end use sector, and average prices
- Trade balance data from 2000 to 2016 including import and export data, net exports and imports as percentage of demand in the country
- Company snapshots including company overview, business description and information on the current and upcoming Benzene plants
- Company shares of key Benzene producers in the country
Reasons to buy
- Obtain the most up to date information available on the Benzene industry in Germany
- Benefit from advanced insight on the Benzene industry in Germany
- Identify the macro and micro-economic trends affecting the Benzene industry in Germany
- Understand the market positioning of Benzene producers in Germany
- Develop market-entry and market expansion strategies
- Benchmark your operations and strategies against the major companies in Germany
Companies Mentioned
Royal Dutch Shell plc, The Dow Chemical Company, BASF SE, LyondellBasell Industries N.V.,
To view table of contents for this market report please visit:
http://www.reportstack.com/product/92277/benzene-industry-outlook-in-germany-to-2016-market-size-company-share-price-trends-capacity-forecasts-of-all-active-and-planned-plants.html