Benzene Industry Outlook in Saudi Arabia to 2016 New Report

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/14/2013 -- Benzene Industry Outlook in Saudi Arabia to 2016 - Market Size, Company Share, Price Trends, Capacity Forecasts of All Active and Planned Plants provides an in-depth coverage of Saudi Arabia Benzene industry. The research presents major market trends affecting the Benzene industry in Saudi Arabia. The report covers Saudi Arabia Benzene plants and presents installed capacity by process and technology. In addition, it presents Benzene demand and production forecasts, end use demand forecasts, price trends, trade balance data and company shares of the major Benzene producers in Saudi Arabia. Overall, the report presents a comprehensive coverage of Saudi Arabia Benzene industry including all the major parameters.
Scope
- Benzene industry supply scenario in Saudi Arabia from 2000 to 2016 consisting of plants capacity growth, installed plant capacity by production process and technology
- Information of all active and planned Benzene plants in Saudi Arabia with capacity forecasts to 2016
- Detailed information on all operating and planned projects covering details such as process, technology, operator and equity details
- Benzene industry market dynamics in Saudi Arabia from 2000 to 2016 consisting of market size, demand and production outlook, demand by end use sector, and average prices
- Trade balance data from 2000 to 2016 including import and export data, net exports and imports as percentage of demand in the country
- Company snapshots including company overview, business description and information on the current and upcoming Benzene plants
- Company shares of key Benzene producers in the country
Reasons to buy
- Obtain the most up to date information available on the Benzene industry in Saudi Arabia
- Benefit from advanced insight on the Benzene industry in Saudi Arabia
- Identify the macro and micro-economic trends affecting the Benzene industry in Saudi Arabia
- Understand the market positioning of Benzene producers in Saudi Arabia
- Develop market-entry and market expansion strategies
- Benchmark your operations and strategies against the major companies in Saudi Arabia
Companies Mentioned
Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LLC, Saudi Industrial Investment Group, Saudi Basic Industries Corporation, Al-Kayan Petrochemical Company
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